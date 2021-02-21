‘State responsible for Joan Lucey not having her day in court’ says Vicky Phelan

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has paid tribute to a retired nurse died days before the HSE was due to enter mediation on her CervicalCheck related lawsuit.

Grandmother Joan Lucey (73) passed away at her home in Dingle, Co Kerry, on Friday after battling terminal cancer.

She was suing the HSE and two laboratories for the alleged misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken between February and August 2011.

Her funeral will take place in Dingle on Monday afternoon.

In a video message Vicky Phelan expressed her condolences to Ms Lucey’s family while saying her case was a “terrible indictment” of the State and that an offer by the HSE to begin mediation on Tuesday was “too late”.

Ms Phelan, who is currently receiving an experimental treatment for her cancer in the US, said that the Government need to “put their hands up” and “take full responsibility” for not doing enough for Ms Lucey.

"I was very upset and angry actually to wake up this morning to find out that Joan Lucey, another cervical cancer patient, who had been taking a case to the High Court died before her case was heard.

“Joan's family had actually been in touch with me to see if there was anything I could do or if I had any advice for them to try and get the case to mediation.

"Our State has to accept a huge amount of responsibility in this, they are responsible for this woman not having her case heard and settling, and for her to be able to die in peace knowing that her family are provided for and that she got her day in court.

"She didn't even get an apology or any admission of liability, so she died before any of that could happen,” Ms Phelan said.

"Our state systems like the State Claims Agency who are constantly telling us that they are always mediating and trying to mediate in the cases of women affected by CervicalCheck - that's bulls**t, because look what's just happened."

Ms Phelan also said the “protection of the State at all costs" needs to be called out, saying it was “very disheartening and very upsetting" that women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal were still being dragged through the courts.

"The HSE, the State Claims Agency and our Government need to hold their hands up here and accept full responsibility for not doing the right thing by this woman,” she added.

The campaigner also gave an update on her treatment, saying she is now feeling better having been admitted to a Maryland hospital last week due to side effects of the treatment.

At this stage it is not yet clear what Ms Lucey’s death will mean for the legal proceedings, but her children have vowed to continue her battle with the HSE and the laboratories.

A death notice, posted by her Ms Lucey’s family over the weekend, said she will be "sadly missed by her loving daughters Sinéad and Eileen, son Seán, sister Eileen, brother Seán, grandchildren Isobel, Jane and Fiadh, son-in-law Jonathan, niece, relatives and friends".

Online Editors