‘State must bear the primary responsibility’ - President Higgins says needs and concerns of Home survivors must be ‘urgently’ met

President Michael D Higgins has urged the government to “urgently” meet the needs and concerns of Mother and Baby Homes survivors and their families, following the publication of a report into the homes this week.

In a statement, the President said the “State and Church” should bear a heavy responsibility for the “violation of the fundamental rights” of some of our citizens.

“My thoughts must be, as they have been so often before, of the mothers and of the infants who died; of those children who survived and who continue to carry the trauma of their early lives, and beyond that the burden of being deprived of information about their birth parents; of all of those women, alive and dead, who have borne the scars of their experiences, the shame and secrecy imposed upon them, and the life-long burden for so many arising from trauma, bereavement or separation from their children,” President Higgins said.

Read More

Mr Higgins said the personal statements within the report are “such powerful revelations” of a society, Church, a State and their institutions that “contradict the traits of any real republic built on equal rights of citizens, care, true freedom, solidarity and compassion”.

The President said the report is not a conclusion, but an “indication of the further work that is required to bring to light a fuller understanding of what occurred”.

“This report now follows other reports on institutional abuse and the society that allowed it or offered a colluding silence. It took five years to complete, and there is now a responsibility to move without delay to the next phase of this process and to respond adequately and generously to the needs and rightful concerns of the survivors and other victims.

“It is the State that is charged with safeguarding the welfare of its most vulnerable citizens, and it is the State that must bear primary responsibility for failing to provide appropriate supports for these tens of thousands of young women and their children,” he said.

President Higgins said the country’s focus must not be on urgently meeting the needs and addressing the concerns of the survivors and their families. He said as a State and a community, we should do “whatever is necessary to support them”.

“It is important, too, to recognise and belatedly thank those who through the decades urged investigation or sought the facts and who were ignored, including in more recent times those such as Catherine Corless, who at great personal cost drew back the veil on what is a hidden scandal protected for far too long with its abuse of authority, denial of rights, and indeed common decency or courtesy in relation to the deaths of infants in these institutional settings. It is not a matter of getting past it but of learning from it and changing,” the President said.

Mr Higgins said it was a “significant moment for our citizens” and that Ireland needed to examine the “ issues of social class and abuse of authority, of the consequences of the rights of property and status taking precedence over basic needs and human rights”.

All of which added to such evasions and obstruction to the truth, Mr Higgins said.

“In our times we should never forget the pain that was created, and carried for life, by such judgmentalism and deprivation of care described in the evidence that has been offered, just part of the story. We must address the assumptions as to citizens of society on which all of what has been described has been based and resolve to craft a better place for our, and future generations.”

Read More

Online Editors