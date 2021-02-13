| 0.8°C Dublin

Stardust victims’ families: ‘We are getting the truth for them this time’

Antoinette Keegan, right, who lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the Stardust fire with her late mother Christine in 2016. Picture by Arthur Carron Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

The bereaved of the Stardust are writing pen pictures of their dead. Simple descriptions of the loved ones lost, the words will tell of the lives they led, the things they held dear and the futures they planned.

The details are so carefully treasured by the families left behind that it ought to be no problem to put them on paper. But to reveal the person, they have to strip away 40 years of pain and struggle that lie thickly layered upon their precious memories, and that is not so easy.

They will do it, though, because the pen pictures are for the inquests into their loved ones’ deaths and, in all the formalities to come, they want to keep the victims front and centre.

