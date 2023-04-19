Stardust families receive exclusive Dublin GAA jerseys in memory of 48 victims

The families of those who died in the 1981 Stardust fire tragedy have received a token of support from Dublin GAA ahead of the historic inquests into the 48 deaths.

Former Dublin senior football manager Pat Gilroy and players James McCarthy, Evan Comerford and Paddy Small, presented the families with exclusive training tops in memory of the victims at an event at DCU Sport’s Ground on Wednesday evening.

Mr Gilroy welcomed the families to the campus and said they “deserve closure” after “suffering greatly for 42 years”.

He said the tragedy “sticks in the heart” of everyone from the north side of Dublin.

“I can’t even start to understand the upset that you have for this length of time. This was a horrendous incident for anyone from the northeast part of Dublin,” he said.

“My cousin was in the fire and got badly injured...and it hit home to us, I was nine-years-old at the time and I know it was the worst thing that happened in our lives.

“I know from living in the area all my life that there was terrible injustice done here. For me, I’m very proud of my area, this was our Hillsborough.

“All the legislation we’ve gotten and all the good things that happen in buildings now were majorly as a result of that fire.”

The inquest, which will take around six months, will get underway next Tuesday at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

It will examine the events in the early hours of Valentines Day 1981 when 48 people lost their lives in a fire in the Stardust Ballroom in Artane in north Dublin.

Louise McDermott attended the event this evening in memory of her three siblings, Willie (22), George (18), and Marcella (16), who perished in the fire.

“It means a lot for the Dublin team to do it, it’s a great honour,” she told Independent.ie.

“Willie was a massive Dublin supporter, he used to paint the house blue and navy and make our own buntings and we’ve great photographs of them all going off to the matches in the old Hill 16.”

Ms McDermott said the start of the inquests next week will mark a “bittersweet moment”.

“It’s been a long, long time for the family. Thank God my mother is still alive, I don’t know how she is, but she is,” she said.

“We just can’t believe that now the 25th of April it’s starting.”

Ms McDermott said her mother Bridget (86) is a “very strong woman” who wants justice for her children.

“It was very tough at the beginning, the first five or six years after were horrendous. She wants to find out the truth like everybody else, they were her children, and she wants to know why and how they died,” she said.

Antoinette Keegan, a survivor of the blaze herself, lost her two sisters, Mary (19) and Martina (16), in the disaster.

Her mother Christine was instrumental in the campaign before her death in July 2020.

Ms Keegan said her mother Christine was a “warrior for justice”.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s a long time coming but at least we know that it’s going to be done properly. We deserve to know why they died and how they died,” she said.

Lisa Lawlor, who was just one-and-a-half at the time, lost her mother Maureen (24) and father Francis (23) in the fire.

Ms Lawlor said her entire life has been consumed by the tragedy. She said it was an “emotional” night for the families.

“Life has been very, very tough. My parents would be proud of me here tonight, they’re 42 years dead.

“This disaster has followed me around for so long, but hopefully now we get justice.”