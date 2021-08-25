Star of ‘you wouldn't be long getting frostbit’ video revealed to be swimmer saved 4km out at sea 

Ruairí McSorley at the spot where he started his swim, which lasted 12 hours and ended in rescue by the RNLI

The man who was rescued 4km from shore after he got into difficulty this week has been identified as Ruairí McSorley, the star of the viral video “Frostbit Boy”.

Mr McSorley (24), from the small village of Park in Co Derry, told the Irish Independent he was feeling “100pc” after his 12-hour ordeal.

He was first reported missing at 8am on Sunday after a walker found his clothes and shoes on a beach near Inch, Co Kerry.

Fenit RNLI crew members were stunned to find him alive so far out at sea, alone and surrounded by a pod of dolphins, at 8.15pm.

Speaking yesterday after his release from University Hospital Kerry in Tralee, he paid tribute to his rescuers.

“They’re very professional and very slick. They’re incredible people, I have to say. They aren’t like doctors or paramedics – paid professionals. They’re volunteers,” he said. “They’re definitely a great group of people, there’s no doubt.

“They wrapped me up in the blankets and took my body temperature and everything and then just rushed me into the hospital.”

Mr McSorley is adamant he is none the worse for his experience.

“There’s no victim mentality there. Other than a bit of pain at the back of my knee, I’m 100pc. There’s no long-term damage,” he said.

“The only thing was my kidneys needed to readjust, so there has been no serious harm. It was only a matter of going into the hospital to heat up a bit. Other than that, I was fine.”

Mr McSorley had a moment of stardom in 2015 when a clip of him walking to school as a teenager through the snow went viral.

When asked by UTV how he felt about the icy weather, his response that “you wouldn’t be long getting frostbit” catapulted him to worldwide fame.

The interview clocked up 3.5 million views in three days.

Fast forward six years, and his remarkable feat of survival has seen him in the headlines.

Mr McSorley insisted he is taking the events of the past few days in his stride.

“You know, to be quite honest, the only thing that is stressing me out is everybody else is panicking about it,” he said.

He had been staying at Seaside caravan park close to Inch beach when he decided to swim out to what he believed was Fenit island.

He told the Irish Independent he did not say it to his friends or family as it was a spur of the moment decision.

“I just jumped in, and that was it,” he said. “I saw Fenit lighthouse out in the water, and I said, right I’m going towards it. I wouldn’t have got in to start with if I didn’t know I was going to be grand.”

He said there was one moment during his time in the water when he became concerned.

“I saw these black tails in the water, and I wasn’t sure were they dolphins or sharks,” he said.

“I just thought to myself, maybe it wouldn’t have been the worst idea to have googled this before I jumped in, but they were just dolphins.

“They wouldn’t have done any harm to you. I’d no problem with them.

“They were just swimming around me. If anything, they may have helped me. It was definitely an experience.”

Mr McSorley spent five months last year living in the Seaside caravan park.

He was working as an entertainer on cruise ships when the pandemic struck.

Rather than return home to Derry, he decided Kerry was more appealing.

“At the time of the Covid last year, there was nowhere to rent out at all anywhere, so I found this place and I lived there for a few months,” he said.

“I was only down again to lift some clothes because I’m leaving Ireland again soon.”

When he was rescued, he immediately started cracking jokes with the RNLI crew.

“Apparently, the first thing I said to them was, ‘I’ll not have to pay for this, will I?’”

When he was rescued, he was dangerously hypothermic.

“Was I frightened? Fear is all in the mind,” he said.