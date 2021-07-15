Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) probing failure to comply with tax clearance provisions by HSE office holders 

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) launched six investigations into failures to comply with tax clearance provisions by senior office holders last year in the HSE.

However, the investigations were suspended “by the Commission due to the pressures on the HSE caused by the public health crisis”.

These investigations relate to non-compliance with tax clearance provisions of the Ethics Act.

Appointees to positions of “senior office” are required to submit a statutory declaration and a tax clearance certificate within nine months of appointment.

Due to the pandemic, some appointees faced difficulties meeting deadlines and the Commission made allowances for how returns can be submitted.

“During 2020, the Commission approved six investigations to pursue non-compliance by senior office holders with the tax clearance provisions of the Ethics Acts,” a newly published annual report from Sipo states.

“One individual came into compliance during the year and the remaining investigations are ongoing. These investigations, all of which are in respect of non-compliance by HSE employees, were suspended by the Commission due to the pressures on the HSE caused by the public health crisis.”

A TD has been referred by Sipo for investigation having failed to submit returns within a specific deadline and that Deputy is not named in the report.

Similarly, while the majority of Senators have “substantively complied” with the requirement to submit returns, “one remains outstanding”, according to the report.

Some 20 Senators submitted their returns after the deadline and as of now, the nine month deadline for three Senators has not yet passed.

“Any ongoing non-compliance will be considered by the Commission for investigation,” the report states.

The Commission also processed 91 complaints under the Ethics Acts.

These complaints saw four preliminary inquiries and the publication of one investigation report.

An additional three preliminary inquiries which had commenced in 2019 were ongoing in 2020.