| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stakeouts, assaults and criminal gangs – how netting salmon thieves has become a serious business

Poachers go to extreme and sinister lengths to land wild, lucrative Atlantic salmon

Staff from Inland Fisheries Ireland during a stakeout as they fight the growing threat from poachers who are plundering salmon from rivers Expand
c Expand

Close

Staff from Inland Fisheries Ireland during a stakeout as they fight the growing threat from poachers who are plundering salmon from rivers

Staff from Inland Fisheries Ireland during a stakeout as they fight the growing threat from poachers who are plundering salmon from rivers

c

c

/

Staff from Inland Fisheries Ireland during a stakeout as they fight the growing threat from poachers who are plundering salmon from rivers

Caroline O'Doherty

Armed and organised, the criminals operate at night, setting up apparatus from boats and riverbanks, ready to receive hauls that can be worth thousands of euro.

Concealed in nearby bushes, fighting cold and damp, law enforcement officers are watching, waiting for the right time to make their move.

It could be a drugs squad stakeout, but the surveillance team are fisheries officers and their target is salmon poachers.

Related topics

More On Donegal news

Most Watched

Privacy