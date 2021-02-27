St Stephen’s Green in Dublin closed under gardaí instruction

St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city has closed today under instructions from An Garda Síochána, the Office of Public Works has stated.

According to gardaí, the closure is part of an official policing plan for this afternoon.

“Gardaí are operating a policing plan [in] Dublin city centre this afternoon,” they said on Twitter.

GardaÃ­ are operating a policing plan Dublin city centre this afternoon. A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place. Those who are conducting their essential journeys may meet obstructions on their journey and will need to avail of diversions. — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) February 27, 2021

Read More

“A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place.”

“Those who are conducting their essential journeys may meet obstructions on their journey and will need to avail of diversions.”

The Office of Public Works also announced that the Iveagh Gardens will be closed today, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A protest has been planned in Dublin City centre today at 2pm against current Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

Read More

Irish Independent