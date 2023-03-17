Band members arrive at the church in Dingle at 6.40am. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Dingle Fife and Drum band playing on the streets. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The first parade in Ireland started at 5.55am as the Dingle Fife and Drum Band took to the streets in Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

St Patrick’s Day is upon us and thousands of people dressed in green will be gearing up for parades across the country.

An estimated 450,000 people are expected to line the route of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, which kicks off at noon.

The parade will include a record 4,000 participants and feature 15 marching bands from across Ireland, the US and Canada.

Ireland women’s football team, who made history last year by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, will act as grand marshal.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said she feels “very lucky” to take part in this year’s parade.

“What a special day today is, for myself and my family, and all of the people of Dublin and those visiting the Capital for St Patrick’s Day,” she said.

“It’s such an important tradition for our city and I’m looking forward to seeing the smiling, happy faces as we pass by.

“Congratulations to all of those who are taking part today and have spent so many hours producing this wonderful showcase of national and international talent for us to enjoy.”

Irish-American star Patrick Duffy is the international guest of honour at this year’s parade.

Mr Duffy, who played Bobby Ewing in the hit show Dallas, said nothing gives him more pride than being asked to fulfil the role.

Patrick, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to America in the 1920s, most recently visited Ireland in the summer of 2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his own Irish roots in Kilmovee, Co Mayo.

Fittingly, Patrick was born on the global day of Irish celebration on March 17, and throughout his life he has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his Irish heritage.

Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Mr Duffy said this is a “chance in a lifetime” for him.

“I was here in July, and we toured the country tracing the roots of my family in Mayo,” he said.

“The tourist bureau who sponsored that knew it was my birthday on St Patrick’s Day and asked would I be willing to come, and I said, ‘are you kidding me, you couldn’t stop me’.

“When it was officially proffered, I was thrilled. At this point in my life, and at this period of investigating my roots, it just came together as the perfect opportunity."

Artistic director of the St Patrick’s Day Festival Karen Walsh said this year’s Dublin parade is set to be the most “ambitious” one ever.

Ms Walsh said the ‘We Are One’ theme for this year’s celebrations reminds people to be kind and embrace all cultures this St Patrick’s Day.

“We’re here now getting ready, it’s 4,000 performers this year - I don’t think we’ve ever had that amount,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The different collaborations that we’re working with this year, we’ve got Junk Kouture, Macnas, we have 15 different creative pageants in the parade this year and 15 international marching bands and all the ceremonial bands.

“It’s huge, it’s really exciting.”

Ireland's earliest St Patrick’s day parade took place in Dingle, Co Kerry this morning.

In keeping with a tradition which dates back to the 1880s, the Dingle Fife and Drum Band set off on their march before dawn.

The big drum was struck at 6am, signalling the beginning of the St Patrick's Day march for the 40-strong band.

The chief executive of Fáilte Ireland Paul Kelly said this year’s festival will give visitors from at home and abroad the opportunity to experience the “very best of our capital city”.

“While kick-starting the tourist season by showcasing Ireland as a fantastic tourist destination to people around the world,” he said

“In particular, we welcome the many marching bands that have travelled to join the festival and really add to the atmosphere of celebration.

“Festivals and events play a key role in delivering brilliant visitor experiences, providing a unique reason for visitors to choose a destination and increasing footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and revenue generation.”

Meanwhile, many parades are also taking place across the globe.

The St Patrick’s Day parade in New York is one of the largest in the world.

It will see approximately 150,000 people march up Fifth Avenue, which draws about two million spectators.