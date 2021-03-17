St Patrick’s Day passes with a whimper for a second year – no wonder we’re all fed up

You’re fed up. I’m fed up. We’re all fed up. But let’s not beat ourselves up about it. It’s OK to be fed up.

We’re not fed up with wearing a mask, or keeping a ‘social distance’, or obeying most of the rules laid down to keep as many people as safe as possible. We’re just fed up because our often humdrum lives have taken on a sameness in which the days meld into each other and there isn’t even a visit to the hairdresser or a snatched pint to break the routine.

Maybe some people are finding solace in the online world, but for those of us of a certain age (or even, most of us) the lack of personal contact, the thrill of the unexpected encounter and the joy of the spontaneous occasion have all evaporated in the new world where good neighbours cross the road when they see you coming.

St Patrick’s Day has passed by for a second year with a whimper, Easter will be the same, and the way things are going the summer is looking like a write-off as far as normal life is concerned. So it’s understandable that lockdown fatigue has set in, even among the law-abiding classes.

The most disheartening aspect of all this self-denial is that it seems to be so futile.

We try different tactics, but none of them work. We throw everything at it by shutting down the shop and living like hermits and we’re wooed into this false sense of security. When we reopen the door to celebrate Christmas or go to someone’s funeral, the Covid variants coming blowing through our world like a stiff March breeze.

Life has taken on an air of claustrophobia for people sticking to the 5km limit. The same pavements have been pounded to boredom, the dog walked to exhaustion, the Covid conversation worn out. It’s worse than a jail sentence. This is a form of house arrest, with no end in sight.

For someone whose day began with Morning Ireland or Newstalk Breakfast and continued with an ear cocked to each hourly news bulletin, the pain of the Covid-stalled news cycle has become too much to bear. I’m switching off.

Nothing much is happening apart from lockdown and the pandemic. I can’t stand to hear yet another academic virologist from the seemingly endless roster of medical experts waxing lyrical about the latest twists and turns in the losing war on Covid and referencing an endless list of organisations whose acronyms I don’t even try to understand.

Maybe denial is just another coping mechanism. We’re all trying to find some way to combat the drudgery and sameness of the days, cycling, jogging, sea-swimming. Walking through the suburbs you see gangs of people the high point of whose day seems to be queuing for premium brand coffee. Where is Paddy O’Gorman when you need him?

Some sadder souls cope by creeping from their homes in the dark to avoid any contact with another individual, or watching through the lace curtains for breaches in the neighbours’ ‘bubble’, or tut-tutting when they see a stranger slipping through someone else’s hall door with a bottle of wine under their oxter.

Every conversation is littered with clichés. We sympathise with the plight of the old people because they’re at risk and especially the young people because they’re miserable. We genuinely feel sorry for the mothers and fathers who are trying to work from home with little kids running around the house suffering from cabin fever. And it’s not really as bad for us, we say, sure we’re getting on a bit and the excitement is beginning to boil down to opening a bottle of wine on a Friday night, well any night, because now they all seem the same.

And there are only so many bloody Netflix series you can sit through without thinking about strangling the next person who tells you, “Oh you must watch...”

We all miss the pub and the hairdresser, the day out at a match or the races, the wedding and more importantly a good funeral, but what can you do? I couldn’t watch any bloody virtual parades and certainly wasn’t with the half-witted yahoos who wanted to have a hooley because St Patrick’s Day is an annual opportunity to give the gardaí a bit of guff.

But at least there's the racing from Cheltenham.

But then, as I sit watching the empty stands at Prestbury Park with the beautiful rolling Cotswold Hills in the background, I begin thinking what if people didn’t go last year, and what if we didn’t let the Italian rugby fans in, and what if....ah, to hell with whataboutery.

I’m fed up. But it’s alright to be fed up, isn’t it?

