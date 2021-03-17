| 11.9°C Dublin

St Patrick’s Day passes with a whimper for a second year – no wonder we’re all fed up

Liam Collins

A man walks past a closed pub in Dublin's Temple Bar on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Peter Morrison/AP

A man walks past a closed pub in Dublin's Temple Bar on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Peter Morrison/AP

You’re fed up. I’m fed up. We’re all fed up. But let’s not beat ourselves up about it. It’s OK to be fed up.

We’re not fed up with wearing a mask, or keeping a ‘social distance’, or obeying most of the rules laid down to keep as many people as safe as possible. We’re just fed up because our often humdrum lives have taken on a sameness in which the days meld into each other and there isn’t even a visit to the hairdresser or a snatched pint to break the routine.

Maybe some people are finding solace in the online world, but for those of us of a certain age (or even, most of us) the lack of personal contact, the thrill of the unexpected encounter and the joy of the spontaneous occasion have all evaporated in the new world where good neighbours cross the road when they see you coming.

