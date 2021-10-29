SSE Airtricity will increase gas and electricity prices by 9pc in December

Electricity and heating costs have seen a huge hike this year

SSE Airtricity has announced it will increase its standard household gas and electricity prices by 9pc.

The price change will come into effect from December 1 and is due to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs.

This change will see a typical household bill increase by around €3.87 a week for dual fuel customers.

Single fuel customers will see an increase of €2.22 a week on the average electricity bill and €1.65 a week on the average gas bill.

Managing director of SSE Airtricity, Klair Neenan, said the decision to increase prices was not taken lightly.

“We made every effort to delay this announcement as long as we could but unfortunately, as we have seen with other suppliers, sustained increases in wholesale energy costs are driving consumer prices upward.

“We know price increases are never welcome news for our customers and we will continue to monitor the situation closely with a commitment to reducing our prices as soon as it is possible to do so.

“We would encourage any customer who is struggling to contact us. We will do everything we can to find a solution together,” she added.