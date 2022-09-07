Spunout launches ‘BeReal With How You Feel’ mental health campaign

Ireland's youth information charity has launched a new mental health campaign encouraging young people to talk openly about their feelings online.

Spunout is the first organisation in Ireland to use the BeReal social media app as a communications tool to showcase “positive uses” of the online world for young people’s mental health.

Once a day, BeReal notifies all users that it's time to post on the app and gives them just two minutes to do so.

As a result, photos are unplanned and realistic and offer an insight into what users are up to on a daily basis without the pressure of capturing a ‘picture perfect’ shot.

Spunout, in partnership with Pluto The Agency, has teamed up with Instagram and TikTok content creators Caoimhe Byrne and James Doyle to launch its ‘BeReal With How You Feel’ campaign.

The aim of this initiative is to create “deeper connections” amongst friends without the filters and “glitz and glam of typical social media”.

The charity is asking people to use their daily BeReal moment to be honest with their friends.

It hopes to encourage conversations about mental health and promote a healthier usage of social media amongst those aged 16 to 25 years.

Mental health editor, Dr Joseph Morning said social media remains the most popular method of communication for young people globally and needs to be used “for good”.

“As a leading youth mental health charity, we understand the importance of communicating with young people, where they communicate with each other,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve decided to launch the BeReal With How You Feel campaign to address the hyper-curated lives seen across other social media platforms, which can negatively impact young people’s mental health.”

BeReal has had 28 million downloads since its launch, with 74.5pc downloads of the app taking place this year, an increase of 300pc monthly active users.