Sunny spells and mild temperatures are expected for most of the country this weekend as the sunshine is forecast until next week.

The east of the country will see the best of the weather today with sunshine and temperatures up to 12 degrees, while there are just isolated showers possible in the southwest throughout the day.

Thickening clouds in the evening will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle to Atlantic coastal counties after dark tonight, but these will push eastwards as the night progresses and become patchy.

Saturday morning will bring a mix of sunny spells and light showers but with little rain forecast to fall as a high pressure system brings with it a spell of dry and calm weather.

The northwest will see the best of the sunshine on Saturday with temperatures set to reach highs of 13 degrees.

There will be a light frost in some areas on Saturday night as temperatures get close to freezing with fog becoming dense as dawn approaches on Sunday morning.

Sunday is set to be a dry and bright day with the sun piercing through the fog by afternoon with Monday also forecast to be a clear and sunny day, but temperatures will fall slightly to between eight and 11 degrees during the day.

“Current indications suggest high pressure will remain dominant bringing generally settled conditions, although patchy rain and drizzle will occur at times. Daytime temperatures will trend near or slightly above average for early March,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Fog and frost may develop overnight in the coming days as temperatures dip but these will clear by mid-morning in most places.

“There will be a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, with some light rain or drizzle at times. Cool at night with a risk of frost and fog as winds ease,” the forecaster said.

Online Editors