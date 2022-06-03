Spring saw above average temperatures with long sunny spells and little rain

Spring 2022 was dry and mild with all three months having mostly above average temperatures and below average rainfall.

Temperatures soared above average across the country during the three months of Spring with below average rainfall, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster today published the Weather Provisional Statement for Spring 2022, which details the conditions of March, April and May.

Overall Spring 2022 was dry and mild with all three months having mostly above average temperatures and below average rainfall. March and April were very sunny months, but May was rather dull. March was also the driest month of the season.

All seasonal rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average (LTA) for spring.

The percentage of seasonal rainfall values ranged from 63pc at Cork Airport with 162.5mm, which was its driest spring since 2000, to 91pc at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, with 146.6mm.

Seasonal rainfall totals ranged from 74pc of its LTA with 122.2mm at Dublin Airport to 258.8 mm, which accounts for 78pc of its LTA, at Newport, Co Mayo.

The highest daily rainfall total was 41.5mm at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford on Wednesday, March 9, which was its highest daily fall for spring on record in 81 years.

The number of rainy days ranged from 36 days at Shannon Airport, Co Clare to 59 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

The number of wet days ranged from 23 days at Sherkin Island, Co Cork to 44 days at both Markree, Co Sligo, and Finner, Co Donegal.

The number of very wet days ranged from two days at Shannon Airport, Co Clare to eight days at both Newport, Co Mayo and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Nineteen stations had dry spells during spring lasting between 15 and 21 days, with Sherkin Island, Co Cork having two dry spells.

Six stations had “absolute droughts” between March 18 and April 2 lasting between 15 and 16 days. These were Shannon Airport, Co Clare, Athenry, Co Galway, Mace Head, Co Galway, Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon and Markree, Co Sligo.

Roches Point, Co Cork had its driest spring on record in 17 years with 135.3 mm, which accounts for 68pc of its LTA.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the season.

Deviations from mean air temperatures of 8.7C and 8.9C ranged from 2C at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin and Markree, Co Sligo respectively to 1.2C with a mean temperature of 9.8C at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin.

Mean temperatures for the season ranged from 8.7C at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin to 10.2C at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, Sherkin Island, Co Cork, Newport, Co Mayo and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

The season's highest temperature was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on Saturday, May 28 with a temperature of 21C.

The season's lowest air and grass minimum was recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon with the lowest air temperature reported on Sunday, March 6 with -5.7C while the lowest grass minimum was -11.9C reported on Thursday, March 31.

All stations reported ground frost during the season. The number of days with ground frost ranged from 15 days at Belmullet, Co Mayo to 58 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

More than half of the stations reported air frost. The number of days with air frost ranged from zero days at a few stations to 29 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

All available sunshine totals were above their LTA for the season.

The percentage of seasonal sunshine values ranged from a total of 522.3 hours at Shannon Airport, Co Clare to the season's highest seasonal sunshine total of 555.6 hours at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.

Seasonal sunshine totals were lowest at Belmullet, Co Mayo with 497.5 hours. The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this season was 15.2 hours at Cork Airport, Co Cork on Saturday, May 28.

The number of dull days ranged from 11 days at Shannon Airport, Co Clare to 16 days at both Gurteen, Co Tipperary and Belmullet, Co Mayo.