Sports presenter Sinéad Kissane joins Irish Independent after 16-years at Virgin Media

Sports presenter Sinéad Kissane as left Virgin Media after a 16-year career with the broadcaster to take up a full-time role in the Irish Independent as a sports correspondent.

Ms Kissane has been a sports columnist with the Irish Independent since 2014 and she was nominated in the Broadsheet Sportswriter of the Year category at the Journalism Awards last year.

She joined Virgin Media Television (formerly TV3) from Newstalk in September 2005 and four years ago she was promoted to rugby correspondent with Virgin Media.

As well as presenting the sports news, Ms Kissane has covered all sports in her role as reporter; including the GAA championship and has reported on international tournaments such as the Rugby World Cup, Lions Tours and the Heineken Cup.

She will take up the full-time role with Mediahuis on the Irish Independent sports desk in the new year.

Announcing the news on Twitter this week, Ms Kissane thanked all the colleagues she has worked with over the last 16 years.

“Today was my last day working with Virgin Media TV after 16 years. I’m indebted to all those I’ve had the privilege of working alongside for their kindness, friendship, support & hard work through the years.

“After writing a weekly column for the past number of years, I will be taking up a new role working with the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent & Independent.ie. Looking forward to joining the sports team there,” she wrote.

Her announcement was met with well wishes from across the media and sporting landscapes.

Former Ireland hooker Shane Byrne wrote: “Delighted for you, best of luck with the next chapter!!”

RTÉ sports presenter Jacqui Hurley said: “You’ll be missed so much from the broadcast side Sinead, but best of luck with the new job. If your columns are anything to go by I’m really looking forward to reading your content!”

Meanwhile, her former Virgin Media colleague Zara King, Head of Sport in RTÉ Ryle Nugent, former Irish flanker Sean O’Brien and BBC sports reporter Laura-Jane Jones also shared their congratulations.

