Spooktacular: Hocus pocus events to keep the kids focused over Halloween holidays

Trying to think of ways to keep the kids occupied this mid-term?

While many Halloween events have been postponed this year or are already sold out, there is still plenty to do around the country. Please note that most events require advance booking to facilitate social distancing, many offer discounted family tickets and all run through the week unless otherwise indicated.

1 EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin

Spook up your mid-term break at EPIC, which is running a host of paid and free events, including a trail filled with ghastly ghouls, wicked witches and horrible creatures.

Adult €16.50, child 6-12 €8/13-17 €10.50. Epicchq.com

2 Tlachtga, Meath

Delve deep inside the history and folklore of the origins of Halloween and its links to Tlachtga (The Hill of Ward) on a tour of the Athboy site from October 27-31, as part of the Púca Festival.

Tickets €6, PucaFestival.com

3 Hook Lighthouse, Wexford

A fun-filled Samhain weekend is in store for families visiting Hook Lighthouse on October 30 and 31, including many free activities like a family tug of war with parents versus children, treasure hunts, musical statues and stocks where ‘baddies’ can be publicly punished with soft sponges.

HookHeritage.ie

4 Nore Valley Park, Kilkenny

The Pumpkin Patch is open and pumpkins (€5) can be carved at the farm or brought home.

Evening activities for visitors during mid-term include a torchlight treasure hunt, bonfire, scare maze and marshmallow toasting. Tickets €6. NoreValleyPark.com

5 Marble Arch Caves, Fermanagh

Children can expect to encounter vampires, cave trolls and Halloween creatures on the Wicked Witch Trail, who will help them to create a spell and brew up a plan to banish the evil witch.

Family ticket for four £20 (€23.70). MarbleArchCaves.co.uk

6 The National Stud & Gardens, Kildare

The annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ is offering crafts, trick or treat magic shows, scary storytelling and a tunnel experience suited to a younger audience.

All the regular attractions are available, including the fairy trail route.

Adult €13, child 3-16 €7.50. IrishNationalStud.ie

7 Samhain Festival, Limerick

This festival celebrates local folklore and traditions through talks and workshops, and there are fun educational events for children including storytelling and lantern-making.

Events individually priced. Samhain.LumenStreetTheatre.ie

8 National Botanic Gardens

The free ‘Magical Plants Guided Tour’ teaches families how to use plants for potions and spells, and features poisonous plants and some rarely seen invisible plants.

BotanicGardens.ie

9 Tunnel of Terror, Wexford

This family tour is led by good ghosts, and takes visitors through the dungeons at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens to banish the evil ghosts for good.

Adult €13, child €8. JohnstownCastle.ie

10 The Nightmare Realm, Dublin

If your family enjoys a proper scare, The Nightmare Realm runs at the RDS until October. 31 Suitable for teens and adults, prepare to encounter terrifying characters in themed rooms and mazes.

Adult €31/€32, teen €22. TheNightmareRealm.ie

11 Kenmare Halloween Howl, Kerry

This week-long festival has all sorts of activities, including a children’s art club, family films, monster games and a parade. Some events are free.

Kenmare.ie

12 Thurles Library, Tipperary

Thurles Library is hosting three free Halloween events for youngsters full of stories, magic and dance on October 31. Fancy dress is optional.

TipperaryLibraries.ie

13 The Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre, Longford

‘MediEvil Spook Walks’ will run for four nights from October 28-31 at the Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard.

Prepare for a scare as you’ll hear Horrible Histories and meet the Nasty Normans up close.

Adult €10, child €8. KnightsAndConquests.ie

14 Aboo Halloween Festival, Galway

Many fun and free events are planned for the streets of Galway on October 30 and 31, as part of the Aboo Halloween Festival, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

GalwayTourism.ie

15 Killoween, Waterford

‘Killoween’ is a drive-through Halloween event where you can meet ghosts, witches and scary characters in the haunted woodlands of Gardenmorris on October 30.

€15 per car, tickets on Eventbrite

16 Airfield Estate, Dublin

Follow the path of the black cat to discover some unusual nocturnal animal antics and spooky facts during ‘Halloween at Airfield Estate’.

Adult €12, child 4-17 €6.50. Airfield.ie

17 Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens, Cork

The ‘Halloween Witches Walk’ is an outdoor, self-guided family trail taking place from October 26-31. It is suitable for eight years and under.

Adult free, child €5. FotaHouse.com

18 The Big Scream Festival, Dublin

This festival takes place in Dublin’s north east inner city and has all kinds of free community events, including a fancy dress scavenger hunt for all the family.

BigScream.ie

19 Wells House & Garden, Wexford

Take the family to enjoy a Halloween walk through Mogue’s Woodland Walk, with plenty of witches, ghosts and ghouls to add to the fun. The walk is included as part of general entry.

Adult €9, child €5. WellsHouse.ie

20 Sea Life Bray, Wicklow

Visitors can follow a fun activity trail to help the Sea Witch find her missing potion ingredients, and there are treasure hunt-style activities throughout the aquarium.

Adult €14.50, child 3-14 €11.50. VisitSeaLife.com

21 The Ark Puddenhill, Meath

The Ark Puddenhill has an indoor soft play area, outdoors play area and a petting farm. Children can go down the fields and pick their own pumpkin to take home, and they will receive free stencils to cut out at home.

Child €8. TheArkPuddenhill.ie

22 National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin

The ‘Spooky Art’ online workshop takes place via Zoom at 2pm on October 30, where young people can learn the tricks of monster making, writing horror for radio and how to find terrifying inspiration in classical artworks.

€5. NationalGallery.ie

23 Brigit’s Garden, Galway

Brigit’s Garden is hosting a ‘Spooky Treasure Hunt’ around its Celtic Gardens and woodlands as an additional activity for visiting families.

Adult €9, child €6. BrigitsGarden.ie

24 Derry Halloween 2021

The walled city comes alive with Halloween festivities from October 29-31, with many free events. Highlights include the Samhain Sessions, the haunted harvest market and fireworks.

DerryHalloween.com

25 Dublin Brick Show

Lego fans will enjoy seeing amazing original models at the Red Cow Moran Hotel on October 30 and 31. Attractions include a treasure hunt, play area, sensory area, speed build competition and colouring table.

Adult €13.50, child 4-17 €9/under 4 €2. Tickets available on Eventbrite

26 Spleodar, Tipperary

The Spleodar Halloween Festival runs from October 25-31 and has plenty of free in-person and online events and workshops, including The Faeries’ Call at Nenagh Gaol.

Spleodar.ie

27 Wildlands, Galway

Wildlands is hosting ‘Spooky Orienteering’ sessions for children and their accompanying adults, where they explore the wild woodlands and magical fairy trail.

On their way they will have to keep their eyes peeled for the Moycullen Mummy, Wicked Witch of Wildlands and more.

This self-led activity will run from October 25-31, and is complimentary for ticket holders of a Wildlands activity.

Wildlands.ie

28 Tayto Park, Meath

‘Tricky Trail at Tayto Park’ is a new family adventure experience suitable for children aged 3-12.

The Halloween treasure hunt is a 45-minute experience filled with spooky stories, spell casting, magical performances and a ‘trick or treat’ goody bag.

All Access €35, Junior Zone €31. TaytoPark.ie

29 Pirate Adventure Park, Mayo

Take your mateys ahoy to Pirate Adventure Park at Westport House, which is offering pumpkin carving for children and has various rides and a miniature railway.

Adult €25, child under 16 €20. WestportHouse.ie

30 Birr Castle Demesne, Offaly

Birr Castle’s mid-term activities include a family quest and pumpkin trail and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Adult €10, child €5. BirrCastle.ie