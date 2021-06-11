Spectators finally allowed back into concert venues and sports stadiums as return to normal life edges closer

Music fans during a concert by the band Love of Lesbian at Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona, Spain, back in March. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Concert-goers at the James Vincent McMorrow gig in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, last night. Photo: Mark Condren

Full-capacity concerts with tens of thousands of people are being announced across the globe as Ireland begins its outdoor pilot events.

Last night, James Vincent McMorrow entertained a crowd of 500 in the country’s first test event at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens.

This evening, the first sporting events to allow crowds in more than 15 months will take place in the capital and Cork.

Leinster will play the Dragons in the RDS in front of 1,200 people, while Shamrock Rovers host Finn Harps in a League of Ireland match with 1,000 people in attendance.

In Turners Cross, Cork City welcome Cabinteely in front of a crowd of 600 people.

They are among a number of test events announced by the Government with a view to increasing crowd sizes over the summer, with no set figures yet.

The latest Government information says that there will be increased numbers for outdoor and indoor events from early August, depending on public health advice.

Meanwhile, the Danish government has decided that all Covid-19 restrictions are to be lifted for “standing” concerts.

Hot Press reports that this will apply to indoor and outdoor events from September 1.

Elsewhere in Europe, Belgium’s federal government has said that large-scale events of up to 75,000 people may take place from August 13.

The country’s health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, last week confirmed that mass events held outdoors would be permitted from that date, providing those who attend are fully vaccinated or test negative.

A 60,000 outdoor concert is also being planned in New York later this summer as the US continues to return to pre-Covid normality.

The open-air event, announced by mayor Bill de Blasio this week, will take place in Central Park on August 21 and form part of a ‘Homecoming Week’ of events in the city.

A Foo Fighters concert in Madison Square on June 20 is also being billed as the first 100pc capacity show in any New York arena since March 2020.

The 20,000 capacity venue will welcome people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the event.

Six days later, on June 26, two fully-seated-only events are set to take place in Ireland, with 3,500 people allowed in to the Phoenix Park, as well as an indoor music performance event in INEC Killarney with a crowd of 200.

Pilot events began in the UK in late April, with one of the first a two-day event in Liverpool for 6,000 clubbers.

The warehouse event was headlined by Fatboy Slim while the crowd were not required to socially distance or wear face coverings.

However, they did have to show a negative Covid test result before being allowed into the Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse.

‘The First Dance’ event was part of the UK’s Events Research Programme (ERP) which will be used to provide scientific data into how audiences could be allowed to safely attend concerts.

A pilot concert in Barcelona back in March, attended by 5,000 music fans, also showed “no sign” of higher levels of infection.

Six people tested positive for Covid-19 following the concert, where Love of Lesbian were the headline act.