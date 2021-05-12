Aoibheann Duffy (11) has been remembered as a kind, outgoing and fun-loving girl

A SPORTS-devoted child who died after a freak Kerry traffic collision will be buried just metres from her adored niece who passed away tragically last Christmas.

Aoibheann Duffy (11) will be buried in Ardfert's Abbey Cemetery on Friday near her adored niece, Sofia, following a private Requiem Mass at St Brendan's Church.

Aoibheann died at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) on Monday evening after she suffered critical injuries following a collision between her bicycle and a van outside Abbeydorney.

Her niece, Sofia, died last Christmas before her second birthday.

Special guards of honour will now be provided at Friday's funeral by schools, clubs and organisations in the Abbeydorney-Ardfert area.

Read More

Aoibheann was a fifth class student at Ardfert National School - and was devoted to sports, being involved in horse riding and Ladies Gaelic football.

The mourners will be led by her parents, Patrick and Nuala, and her siblings Michael, Katie, Gavin, Ruth, Michaela and Daniel.

Aoibheann suffered critical injuries following a collision between her bike and a van some 3km outside the village shortly after 7.30pm.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes but, tragically, despite desperate efforts to stabilise her condition, the primary school student died shortly after being rushed to UHK in Tralee.

The van driver, a man in his 50s, was also taken to UHK for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Councillor Deirdre Ferris, who has young relatives attending the same Ardfert school, said the entire community was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family," she said.

"My thoughts and those of the entire community are with this young girl's family at this difficult time.

"Everyone was heartbroken by the news. The entire community is shocked by what happened."

Councillor Ferris said Abbeydorney and Ardfert are proud, tightknit communities who will now do everything possible to support the devastated family at this tragic time.

Aoibheann's family were described as very popular and highly respected in the north Kerry area.

The schoolgirl was a devoted juvenile member of Abbeydorney Ladies Gaelic Football Club - and was excited at the recent return to training following the easing of Level Five Covid-19 restrictions.

She also adored horse riding.

As a mark of respect, all training was cancelled by the GAA club on Tuesday.

"We received the sad news of the tragic death of one of our young club members following a traffic accident on the Tralee Road," a club spokesperson said.

"We ask you to include her and her family in your prayers at this traumatic time for all. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Arfert national school also issued a special tribute to Aoibheann.

Aoibheann was in fifth class in the Ardfert school and principal Betty Stack described her as "an active, outgoing, fun-loving girl who was always smiling."

She said she was also kind, considerate and thoughtful of others.

Ms Stack said that everyone was deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy.

Ardfert NS said Aoibheann will be "greatly missed by everyone at the school."

The school extended its sympathy to Aoibheann's family, friends and neighbours.

Ardfert NS implemented its critical incident management plan with support being offered for students and the school community over the tragedy.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) will be working with teachers to help all students and parents.

The school asked that the privacy of the wider school community be respected.

Gardaí have now appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the van or the bicycle in the minutes before the tragedy to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling near Abbeydorney on the R556, between 7pm and 8pm (Monday) evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available," a garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."