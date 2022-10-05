| 12.1°C Dublin

Special Branch sought prosecutions following Bloody Sunday publication

Two civil rights campaigners reported to DPP

Eamonn McCann with Bernadette McAliskey Expand

Garrett Hargan

Files uncovered in the National Archives have revealed how a counter-terrorism unit carried out investigations into civil rights campaigners in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles and attempted to charge them with criminal offences.

A Special Branch file dated March 2/3, 1972, shows that Eamonn McCann and Bernadette McAliskey-Devlin (an MP at the time) were reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)  in London for alleged offences of sedition — speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch — and contempt of court.

