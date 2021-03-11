The Minister for Foreign Affairs has said other countries do not have spare vaccines to give out yet, with new possibilities set to open up in summer.

Simon Coveney said today Ireland’s allies, such as the US and the UK, do not yet have the availability to offer spare vaccines.

“I think it’s been made very clear that there are not mountains of vaccines or spare vaccines available right now,” he told RTÉ Radio One. “I think there will be as we move through the summer, as countries vaccinate their populations, and they have a lot of spare vaccines left over.

“Undoubtedly that’s going to be the case, including in Ireland by the way, by early Autumn, I think we will have a lot of spare vaccines. But everyone wants the vaccine now.

Read More

“And the truth is that a lot of countries are effectively preventing vaccines from leaving their own shores in order to vaccinate their own populations first, and that’s understandable given the tragedy, and the trauma, and the death figures in many of these countries.”

The EU has promised to provide vaccines to other nations, with the trading bloc pledging earlier this month to provide €20m for the purchase of vaccines for Palestinians. The Minister noted though that the EU does not operate as a single state.

“The EU is not a single country, it’s 27 countries,” he said. “It’s economy is built on relationships and exporting to other parts of the world. The EU has preorder enough vaccines for more than twice its population.

“The problem is the timelines to get it out. So I think everybody expects that the vast majority of adults across the Europe Union who want a vaccine, will have had a vaccine administered. But of course we want it sooner than that.”

While Mr Coveney lamented some of the delays that have been caused by vaccine manufacturers not producing as much as expected, he said that current timelines are still promising.

“By the end of June, we could between four and half to five million vaccines administered in Ireland, which would be the vast majority of adults in Ireland” he said.

“I get the frustration, I hear it every single day. People are saying ‘why don’t you use your relations with the British government to get spare vaccines from the UK, or get spare vaccines from the US’.”

“The truth is there isn’t spare vaccines right now. There may be later on in the Summer, but by that point I think we’ll have sufficient vaccines from the pre-purchase system.”

Read More





Irish Independent