Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez, Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen to visit Kyiv today

The Spanish and Danish Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez and Mette Frederiksen will visit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday to support the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, their respective offices said.

Sanchez had already arrived in Kyiv, his office said in a statement.

Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen was in Kyiv too on Thursday morning, TV footage released by Sanchez on his Twitter account showed.

The parties would discuss further support for the Ukrainians and the prosecution of "war crimes and human rights violations", the Danish Prime Ministry said in a statement.

Sanchez and Frederiksen follow the footsteps of several other European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, and British and Czech premiers, who have travelled to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country in a show of support for its president and its people.