Spain tops list for passengers flying into Dublin with more than 2,100 arrivals last week

MORE than 2,100 passengers flew into Dublin Airport from Spain last week, new figures from the Department of Transport reveal.

Spain topped the list for arrivals into Dublin Airport last week and was followed by Britain in second place with 1,920 arrivals.

The new figures show 1,300 people arrived from the Netherlands, 1,174 from France and 1,055 from Romania.

They were followed by passengers from Portugal (991), Poland (972), Moldova (663), Turkey (591) and the United Arab Emirates (537)

Figures for Cork Airport show 151 people arrived last week from Britain while 182 people landed in Shannon Airport with the vast majority (135) travelling from Algeria.

In total, 14,757 passengers arrived in Ireland between Monday January 18 and Sunday January 24.

This was down on the previous week when 18,226 people flew into Ireland - while 33,808 arrived in the first week of January.

