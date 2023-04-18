Space X has to cancel launch just before blast-off – but will try again as early as tomorrow

Elon Musk’s SpaceX had to call off the highly anticipated debut launch of its newly combined Starship cruise vessel and Super Heavy rocket in the final minutes of countdown yesterday due to a frozen valve .

The two-stage rocket ship, standing taller than the Statue of Liberty at 120 metres high, was originally slated for blast-off from the SpaceX “Starbase” facility at Boca Chica, Texas, during a two-hour launch window that began noon Irish time.

But the US space company announced in a live webcast that it was scrubbing the planned 90-minute flight into space for a minimum of 48 hours, citing a frozen pressurisation valve in the lower-stage rocket booster. That would make tomorrow the next available launch window for the mission. Getting the vehicle to space for the first time would represent a key milestone in SpaceX’s ambition of sending humans back to the moon and ultimately to Mars – at least initially as part of Nasa’s newly inaugurated human spaceflight programme, Artemis.

A successful debut flight would also instantly rank the Starship system as the most powerful launch vehicle on Earth. Both the lower-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship cruise vessel it would carry to space are designed as reusable components, capable of flying back to Earth for soft landings – a manoeuvre that has become routine for SpaceX’s smaller Falcon 9 rocket. Prototypes of the Starship cruise vessel have made five sub-space flights up to 10km above Earth in recent years, but the Super Heavy booster has never left the ground. If all goes as planned for the next launch bid, all 33 Raptor engines will ignite simultaneously to loft the Starship on a flight most of the way around the Earth before it re-enters the atmosphere and free-falls into the Pacific at supersonic speed, about 97km off the coast of the northern Hawaiian islands.

After separating from the Starship, the Super Heavy booster is expected to execute the beginnings of a controlled return flight before plunging into the Gulf of Mexico.