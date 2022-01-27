South Dublin residents oppose plans for a 419 apartment build-to-rent scheme

South Dublin residents are opposing plans for a 419 apartment build-to-rent scheme near Cornelscourt village.

Last year, Cornel Living lodged ‘fast track’ plans to An Bord Pleanala for the five block scheme with one apartment block rising to 12 storeys in height at a site located to the north of Cornelscourt village.

The scheme is made up of 294 one-bed apartments, 111 two-bed apartments, seven three-bed apartment units and seven three-bed houses.

As part of the proposal, Cornel Living is proposing to lease 42 units to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for social housing in order to comply with social housing provisions.

A planning report lodged with the application by consultancy Declan Brassil and Company has told An Bord Pleanala “the proposed development will be for long-term rental and will remain owned and operated by an institutional entity for a minimum period of not less than 15 years”.

The report said the institutional entity will be an associated company of the applicant.

Cornel Living was refused permission in April 2020 for a previous 468 unit build to rent scheme on the same site and the Brassil report said a comprehensive review of the design approach has been undertaken to address the specific reasons for refusal and ensure high levels of residential amenity, enhanced quality and quantity of open space and improved massing to the N11.

The Brassil report said the scheme “provides for the sustainable development of a vacant site within an established suburban village”.

However, more than 50 third parties have made submissions on the planned scheme and one of the parties to object is the Foxrock South Residents Association which represents the residents of nearly 200 houses in the nearby Cornelscourt Hill and Kerrymount Green estates.

The objection said it is agreed the unchecked spread of low-density suburban development is unsustainable.

However, planning consultant, Fergall Kenny added “the solution is not the random dumping of high density high rise developments onto whatever random site becomes available within the existing outer suburbs”.

On behalf of the Willow Grove Residents Association, Marston Consultancy, said the density of the proposal, which leads to its height, scale and mass of development, “is completely incongruous with its setting and context”.

The objection said: “Put simply, the site does not have capacity to absorb the scale of development proposed.”

Anthony Marston argued there “are strong and unambiguous grounds for refusing permission for this SHD application”.

He argued the proposal has failed to adequately address how the development proposal complies with being at the scale of the neighbourhood or street.

Mr Marston argued he granting of permission would set a highly undesirable precedent and the gross overdevelopment requires the Board to conclude that permission should be refused on a number of grounds.

A decision is due on the application in April.