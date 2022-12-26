| 1.7°C Dublin

Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case: Gardaí issue request via Interpol to speak to 20 witnesses including woman not interviewed before

Government agencies and Interpol are aiding search, 26 years after the murder in west Cork 

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed near Schull, West Cork, two days before Christmas 1996
Sophie&rsquo;s house in west Cork Expand
Ian Bailey Expand

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed near Schull, West Cork, two days before Christmas 1996

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed near Schull, West Cork, two days before Christmas 1996

Sophie&rsquo;s house in west Cork

Sophie’s house in west Cork

Ian Bailey

Ian Bailey

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed near Schull, West Cork, two days before Christmas 1996

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí have issued official requests via government agencies and Interpol to speak to at least 20 witnesses in France and the UK, who are thought to have information that could help the cold-case review of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

There is one new potential witness in the UK who has not spoken to gardaí before. The woman has known Ian Bailey for many years.

