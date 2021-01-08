‘Son of Irish immigrants - only downside is they’re from Galway not Mayo’ – Joe Biden appoints Marty Walsh as labour secretary

Marty Walsh speaking at the unveiling of a monument in Connemara to Irish emigrants.

US president-elect Joe Biden has nominated Boston mayor and gaeilgeoir Marty Walsh as the next US Secretary of Labour, providing a boost to his ancestral home.

Mr Walsh has served as mayor since 2014, and is a first-generation Irish American, with parents originally from Galway.

Micheál Coyne hails from his father's hometown Cill Chiaráin, and said it was great to see someone from the Irish speaking community in such a position.

Read More

“He’s from the Connemara Gaeltacht on both sides,” he said. “We’ve had a history of immigration through America, through Boston, New York, Chicago.”

“So it’s a great thing, especially for a community that’s been ravaged by immigration for many years. And a lot of people went to Boston to work and so on, and it’s great to see someone from a community climb the ranks, like Kennedy did in the 1950s.”

Mr Coyne went to visit Boston in 2017 while Mr Walsh was running for re-election as mayor, and was struck by the number of gaeilgeoirí he encountered.

“I spoke more Irish in Boston than I did at home I think,” he said. “The thing about Connemara people is that no matter where they go, they’ll speak Irish.

“It’s that sense of identity.”

This topic would later spark Mr Walsh to unveil a plaque in 2018, in Cill Chiaráin in honour of all those who emigrated from Ireland. He also opened the emigrant centre in Carna, Galway.

Expand Close Marty Walsh unveiling a monument to Irish emigrants with Micheál Coyne. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marty Walsh unveiling a monument to Irish emigrants with Micheál Coyne.

“It’s a monument to people who left Ireland, who had to leave due to emigration,” Mr Coyne of Coyne’s Gastropub said.

“But more so it was for people from the Gaeltacht - Irish speaking areas - because when they left, they took the language with them.”

Mr Biden said he looks forward to working with Mr Walsh and explained why he decided to choose him over senator Bernie Sanders, who had requested the position.

“I did give serious consideration to nominating my friend Bernie Sanders to this position,” he said. “After Tuesday’s results in Georgia… we can’t put control of the Senate at risk at the outcome of the special election in Vermont, and he [Mr Sanders] agreed.”

“Marty knows worker power means not just protecting the right to unionise, but encouraging unionisation,” he said.

The president-elect also mentioned Mr Walsh’s heritage, while making sure to get in a joke: “[He’s] the son of Irish immigrants - the only downside is they aren’t from Mayo, they’re from Galway.”

This was a reference to Mr Biden’s own Irish roots, with his great-great grandfather Patrick Blewitt growing up in Ballina, Mayo.

Democrats won a narrow ran-off election in Georgia and could face similar challenges in Mr Sanders’ home state of Vermont.

Mr Biden would later go on to praise the Boston mayor, saying: “I know him - tough as nails. Diagnosed with cancer at age seven, beat it at 11.”

“He always puts working people safe. Fighting for $15 minimum wage, paid family leave, providing frontline workers with emergency childcare and equipment they need.

“Marty understands like I do that the middle class built this country, and unions built the middle class.”

Read More

Online Editors