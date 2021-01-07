‘Sometimes I might falter a little bit, but I’ll get back up again’ – Operation Transformation leader Hazel on her mission to succeed

Operation Transformation leader Hazel Hartigan vows she is going to make the most of her experience on the new RTÉ series.

"I don’t want, at the end of this to be feeling bad because I might have taken up the place of somebody that would have made it really work for them,” she told Independent.ie today.

“I have to make this work for me. I got picked for a reason and I have to make the most of every bit of this now. I am going to put in my best effort into it.

Read More

"Sometimes I might falter a little bit, but I am only human. Nobody is a super woman. There might be times when I am half way through an exercise, and I might give up, but I will get back up again and I will do it again because you have to. If you want results you are going to have to do something for it.”

Ms Hartigan, who works as a general nurse in St John’s Hospital, Limerick, said she is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"The meals so far are great. I’m trying to get ahead of myself for cooking because I am going to be working Sunday and we are away filming then as well, so I will be busy over the next few days.

"It is all about preparation and planning. That’s what I kind of feel I might have lacked a small bit, in that I really have to sit down. The dinner menu is planned for the week but the breakfast and the snacks you still have to do yourself.

"It’s just sitting down and planning it out and getting on with it."

Originally from Wexford, she lives in Limerick with her husband Richard. They have a son Tommy (20) and daughter Grace (14). The couple also had twin daughters, who are never far from their thoughts.

Tragically Niamh was stillborn, and her sister Chloe, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at aged one, lived for five years.

“She did nothing but bring joy and happiness to us all, to everyone who knew her,” Ms Hartigan recalled during the RTÉ programme that was aired last night.

Ms Hartigan told Independent.ie she felt the programme-makers dealt with their heartbreaking loss in a very dignified manner. “It was heartwarming actually for us, and we have that for ever now,” she said referring to the part of the programme where they spoke about their feelings for their daughters.

Meanwhile, there was a big outpouring of support for Hazel on social media when the programme was aired.

"Honestly I am staying off social media, I didn’t go anywhere near it,” she said. However, family members have been filling her in on it, sending her little screen shots of people who are talking about her.

She said she really appreciated the support. “My family got some personal text messages from people, saying that I have inspired them to get up off the couch and do stuff. It is humbling, it’s amazing.”

Ms Hartigan is one of five new leaders appearing on the 14th season of Operation Transformation presented by Kathryn Thomas.

Returning to set the health and wellness plan for the new leaders is fitness coach Karl Henry; principal clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy; dietitian Aoife Hearne and general practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne.

Read More

Online Editors