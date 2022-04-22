‘Some sort of stipend is the right thing to do’ – says Irish Refugee Council on payment for families housing Ukrainians

The chief executive officer of the Irish Refugee Council has said it is “crucial” that households accommodating Ukrainian refugees receive financial help quickly.

Nick Henderson said providing hosts with a regular payment to ease financial pressure is the “right thing to do”.

“This is something that we called for in our paper two weeks ago on housing recommendations for Ukrainian refugees. In our experience, people pledging accommodation are doing this out of goodwill and the desire to contribute to a national response to support Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

“People are not doing this for financial reward, however, given the cost of living and given that maybe one, two or more people within the family home or if it’s own door accommodation, that could be used for another purpose by the owner.”

“Some sort of stipend is a good thing to do it’s the right thing to do, we would say that it should be done parallel to various other policies to bring accommodation on stream.”

Mr Henderson said it’s “crucial” that this is implemented quickly and that more accommodation is made available.

“Crucial to it, we would say, is that it’s implemented quickly because we all know it’s pretty obvious people moved into camp bed style accommodation in Millstreet this week, we need to be bringing on stream more accommodation,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“We’re at a juncture and we need to change gear, keep the emergency response going but also now start to keep about medium to longer term responses that’ll bring us into the summer and into the autumn.”

The Irish Independent revealed today that households could be paid up to €400 a month to accommodate Ukrainian refugees under proposals being considered by the Government.

The Department of Social Protection and the Revenue Commissioners have been asked to draw up plans to pay households who take in refugees, but the exact details of how much they will be paid, and which households will be eligible are still being worked out by officials.

A formal government decision is expected within the next fortnight and possibly as early as next week. The amount could be up to €400 a month, senior government figures said.

Mr Henderson said he feels the war in Ukraine will continue for “some time”.

“It may sound trite, but I think the only person who would really give a steer on that is Putin himself and how this war goes forward. It seems the offensive is shifting to the east, that means people will continue to leave,” he said.

“I think it will go on for some time, however, I think it is important to note that we can do this, Ireland can meet this challenge with leadership, with a plan and that’s what we were bringing to the attention of the Taoiseach today.”