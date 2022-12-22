Solicitor defends use of medical experts, saying personal injury claim cases must be ‘fully presented’

A prominent solicitor has defended the use of medical professionals in expert evidence, saying he has a responsibility to present his clients’ cases fully.

Yesterday a High Court judge criticised the “inappropriate practice” of solicitors referring clients to medical professionals as he dismissed two personal injury claims following a minor “tip”.

Justice Michael Twomey also blasted the over-use of expert evidence in the case and said “there were clearly no medical grounds” for a solicitor referring one of the plaintiffs to a psychiatric consultant “since the solicitor is not a GP”.

“There were 18 different professionals (lawyers, doctors, engineers) engaged, at no doubt considerable cost, in supporting, and defending, two personal injury claims for up to €60,000 – all arising from a tip in stationary traffic which led to no damage,” Justice Twomey said.

Plaintiffs Sarah Cahill and Rachel O’Riordan both brought claims following the incident in Clonmel, Co Tipperary in 2018.

Ms Cahill was represented by Cian O’Carroll of Cian O’Carroll Solicitors. Following yesterday’s ruling, Mr O’Carroll told the Irish Independent that he and his colleagues were “shocked by the vehemence of the judgment”.

“It would be quite standard practice that a solicitor would ask doctors of different disciplines to provide an expert and independent opinion,” he said.

“I think there is a duty on me to ensure that all aspects of my client’s injury are correctly documented and failing to do so would be an issue of professional negligence.”

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, Mr O’Carroll doubled down on his comments, saying he could not look his client “in the eye” and say their case will be “half presented”.

“Before you turn up in court with your case on the day you have to do your job for your clients. The insurance company, and I don't fault them for this, they will seize on that advantage and they will say, ‘no, we're not accepting that report from Dr X, we will not allow that to go into evidence unless he or she is here’,” he said.

“And if he or she cannot attend, you are now left at a massive disadvantage… Honestly, if you look your client in the eye and on the day of court, and say, ‘I'm very sorry, but your case is now only going to be half presented because I restricted the selection of medical experts to’, for example, ‘your GP’, well then you have not done a correct and proper professional job for your clients.”

Mr O’Carroll said he knows doctors, “such as orthopaedic consultants”, “who would make themselves available to attend court” if the hearing is being held in Dublin or Cork.

“Of course it works, because if you don't get one of those doctors to examine your client and prepare an independent professional report on what's wrong with them, well… you turn up in court with your case, on the day you have to do your job for your client, and you cannot do it,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked if it’s financially beneficial for a solicitor if a personal injury claim to goes to court, Mr O’Carroll said “you cannot make that calculation”.

“Wrong, though that calculation would be to do, you cannot make it because you're obliged to go to the injuries board,” he said.