Soil from Portugal reservoir compared to samples from prime Madeleine McCann suspect’s van
Detectives believe Brueckner visited the remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve region days after Madeleine disappeared
Soil from a reservoir in Portugal searched by police last month is being compared with samples from main suspect Christian Brueckner’s camper van, it has been reported.
Detectives believe Brueckner visited the remote Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve region days after Madeleine disappeared.
Officials now believe they can prove that Brueckner’s van was in the area at the time the three-year-old was abducted
The insider claimed that if the soil sample analysis reveals a “positive match”, police may be able to further “close the net” around Brueckner (45), who has not yet been charged.
Earlier, a forensics expert warned that “traditional” evidence will be difficult to find after the passage of 16 years since Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.
Dan Matthews said that investigators would have searched the remote reservoir in Portugal for “things that could’ve stood the test of time and not been destroyed by its passage”, such as clothing fragments or jewellery.