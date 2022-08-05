Social workers failed to visit 63 children in care

Hiqa undertook report of foster care in the north city area of Dublin. Stock image

At least 63 children in Tusla’s foster care service were overdue a visit from a social worker at the end of March, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

An inspection report of foster care in the north city area of Dublin showed four further cases where it was unclear if they had had an up-to-date visit. The inspection took place from March 28 to 31.

Hiqa said the manage- ment of allegations and serious concerns in the area “required improvement”.

In response to the report, Tusla said a “number of improvements” was required in the operation of the service.

“Children who spoke with inspectors gave positive accounts of their experiences with the foster care service, describing warm relationships with their social workers,” it said.

“Foster carers spoke positively of their engagement with local support groups, that they found them informative and a place where they felt listened to and valued.

“Some of the key issues highlighted in this report relate to the timeliness of statutory visits to children in care and visits to foster carers and the governance and oversight of cases.

“The area is working to improve upon all of these areas and has agreed a compliance plan with Hiqa.

“All statutory visits to children in care have been made since the inspection. All outstanding visits to foster carers have also been completed.”

Tusla’s regional chief officer in Dublin Northeast said the inspection highlighted that “further progress is required”.

“We have developed a service improvement plan, clearly outlining the actions for improvement, and are working hard to implement this,” Eilidh MacNab said.

Data provided by the service in advance of the inspection showed 422 children were in foster care in the area. Of these, 145 were placed with relatives and the remaining 277 were placed with general foster carers.