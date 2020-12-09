Social media giants could face hefty fines amounting to billions of euro under new online safety rules

Minister Catherine Martin admitted that the bill will not empower the Government to make any headway in catching images of child abuse across encrypted or private messaging services. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

THE Government will introduce new fines, potentially amounting to billions of euro, on social media firms that breach proposed new online safety and media regulations.

The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill will set an upper limit for financial penalties of €20m, or 10pc of a company’s turnover. Last year, Facebook’s turnover was €58bn.

The new bill will also seek to introduce criminal liability for senior management of companies for non-compliance.

However, the Online Safety Commissioner will not act as an ombudsman to the public. The Government says that the new watchdog will instead work with social media platforms on standards and defined legal issues rather than as a helpline for the public.

Minster for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin also admitted that the bill will not empower the Government to make any headway in catching child abuse imagery across encrypted or private messaging services.

“Ireland will be now regulating many of the major social media companies across Europe,” said Minister Martin. “This will include areas such as cyber bullying, eating disorders or self-harm.”

She said that there had been “extensive and ongoing consultation” with big tech companies in Ireland such as Facebook, Google and Twitter.

The bill will also set out new rules introduced at a European level for on-demand video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV+.

One of these rules will be that the platforms will now have to have a minimum of 30pc of European content in their movie and television catalogue.

This will be regulated across Europe by the country the company is based in. In Ireland, the Government will tell Apple that its Apple TV+ online streaming platform must have the 30pc minimum standard or cease broadcasting across the EU.

