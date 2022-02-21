Social history project provides fascinating insights into the lives of people who grew up in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

A garda enjoys an ice cream at the entrance to the post office

Dickie Rock and the Miami Showband performs to a sold-out crowd at the Arcadia Ballroom in 1968

Cargo being unloaded from the mailboat onto the steam train at Dún Laoghaire Harbour

A NEW social history project provides some fascinating insights into the early lives of people who grew up in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

From dancing at the famous Top Hat ballroom to enjoying sun-drenched days at the old Dún Laoghaire Baths, the recollections form part of Stirring Memories: Stories of Yesteryear, an audio-visual exhibition opening this week at the DLR Lexicon in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

The contributions were compiled by storyteller Helena Byrne, who spent several months interviewing senior citizens at five different daycare centres. The project, a joint initiative of DLT Libraries and DLR’s Age Friendly Programme, was supported by the Creativity in Older Age Fund, part of the Creative Ireland Programme.

Members of Beaufort Day Care Centre, Glasthule, the Clevis Unit in Leopardstown, Leopardstown Park Day Centre, Mount Merrion Friendship Club and Shankill Day Care Centre all participated in the programme.

The exhibition is aimed at preserving the memories and lived experiences of older people who grew up in the area.

Ms Byrne said those who agreed to be interviewed “jumped at the chance” to meet people after lockdown and share their stories.

“It was lovely to read the written accounts we received, but people’s personalities and sense of humour really came through when you were meeting them face to face,” she said.

“We asked them to flesh out what it was like going to places like the Top Hat – little details such as what they were wearing on the night or what they had to drink.”

She revealed that the oldest person interviewed for the project was 101, who was “quite a character”. While dancehalls and local shops came up regularly as a topic, Ms Byrne also heard personal accounts from the war years, “when it was impossible to even buy a banana”.

“People remembered playing on bomb shelters, with one lady telling me she hurt herself after falling off one in Glasthule,” she said

Ms Byrne said the stories came from all parts of the county, although Dún Laoghaire town features prominently.

“The town was very much the social hub,” she said.

“People remembered some of the larger shops, like Findlater’s and Lee’s department store. Others recalled cargo being unloaded from the mailboat onto the steam train, and the various fairgrounds and entertainment around the harbour during the summer.”

Despite idyllic tales of days spent on the beach and eating ice cream on the pier, some participants also spoke of “tough times”.

“We didn’t want to sugarcoat anything or look at the past through rose-tinted glasses,” she said.

“Some told of their parents struggling to get by and, in one case, there was a family of nine living in a home with two bedrooms.

“The majority of people I spoke to were not from wealthy backgrounds. It really struck me how much they missed their local grocer’s store or fishmonger’s, places where they would meet up and hear all the news about who got married, who died, who was going on holidays – that that kind of thing.”

Ciara Jones, senior executive librarian with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said they hoped to bring the exhibition to other libraries, and to care homes, when it finishes its run at the LexIcon.

“It’s such a heart-warming exhibition that we want it to have legs,” she said. “We would also encourage anyone who is inspired by what they see to share their own stories with us. We are not sealing the book on this.”

Stirring Memories: Stories of Yesteryear will be on display on Level 3, DLR Lexicon, Haugh Terrace, Moran Park, Dún Laoghaire, from February 24 to April 30.