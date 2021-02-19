Social Democrats notify Data Protection Commissioner after the party disclosed members email addresses

THE Social Democrats have notified the Data Protection Commissioner after the party disclosed members’ email addresses to other members.

The party’s general secretary Brian Sheehan wrote to some members yesterday afternoon telling them to delete an email they had received from the Social Democrats earlier that day which included the email addresses of scores of other party members.

Mr Sheehan blamed the data breach on “human error”, explaining that the email addresses were included in the CC line of the original email, instead of the BCC line.

The email was related to the eligibility of members to vote in the forthcoming Social Democrats National Conference, which takes place on the 26 and 27 of February. Those who received the email had registered for the party’s annual conference on the Evenbrite app.

“I would like to very sincerely apologise for our error. It should not have happened,” Mr Sheehan wrote. “Due to human error, ‘cc’ was used rather than ‘Bcc’ in the email.

“I would ask you to please immediately delete that email. Under GDPR rules, I am also obliged to inform you that you do not have the right to further use the email addresses inadvertently included in that email to you.”

The email goes on to say: “The Social Democrats are committed to protecting the personal data of all our members and we wish to apologise for this error.”

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats said: "An email from the party was sent to a small number of members. It was inadvertently sent cc instead of bcc.

“The matter was brought to our attention within one hour and we responded immediately, writing to the individuals concerned in a format suggested under DPC guidelines. The DPC has been notified."

The Data Protection Commissioner confirmed that it has received a breach notification and is currently assessing it.

Online Editors