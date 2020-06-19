SocDems co-leaders to remain on until after next election

CATHERINE Murphy and Roisin Shortall are set to continue unopposed as co-leaders of the Social Democrats until after the next general election - despite party rules stating their term should expire in August.

The SocDems’ parliamentary party has written to its national executive to confirm that Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall are to continue on as co-leaders.

A SocDem spokesperson said that this was likely to be for at least the next 13 months, but party sources separately signalled the pair would remain in place until after the next election.

The SocDem constitution states that if the party doesn’t go into government after a general election the term of office of the leader or leaders expires after six months.

This would mean that Murphy and Shortall would have to step down in August and facilitate a leadership contest. The national executive can also call a leadership election by passing a motion calling for one with a two-thirds majority.

However, there is little appetite for a contest in the party following its surprise success in the general election where it trebled its Dáil seat numbers from two to six.

A SocDem source said it was likely that the co-leaders, who founded the party five years ago, will remain in situ until after the next general election.

“There’s no appetite or need to replace them before then and the next election could be in September so nobody is looking for a change,” the source said.

Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall have been co-leaders since they founded the SocDems with Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly in 2015. Mr Donnelly quit the party in acrimonious circumstances after the 2016 general election and later joined Fianna Fáil.

