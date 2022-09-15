So what does the new Penneys store in Tallaght have to offer?

From a dedicated denim trend area to an in-store beauty salon,
The key has been turned on the long awaited Penneys store at the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght leaving fashion fans eager to get a glimpse inside.
It’s the first time that a new Penneys store has opened in Dublin in six years and as expected the latest autumn winter fashion trends are available, along with a women’s, men’s, kids’ and homeware sections.
But the new store also stocks its popular licensed ranges including Disney, Winnie the Pooh, the iconic NBA and NFL brands and a dedicated denim trend area.
There is also an in-store beauty salon operated by Nails offering a range of manicure, pedicure, brows, lashes and a threading service.
Many of the clothes and products available are part of its growing Primark Cares label, which is a part of the company’s commitment to make more sustainable fashion affordable to everyone.
The company says that 39pc of its clothing is already made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, and the fashion retailer has committed to make that 100pc of its clothing by 2020.
The retailer opened its second store in the Czech Republic yesterday in the city of Brno, and tomorrow it opens its 56th store in Spain in San Sebastian.