So the Covid-19 vaccine is on its way – but how will it work and when are you likely to get it?

A MASTER plan for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine has been unveiled – but how will it work and how soon can you expect to be offered the jab?

One of the key messages is that the uncertainty about the volume of vaccines coming here and the timeline means those outside the most at-risk groups will need to be patient.

Initial stocks are expected be small with substantial volumes coming in the first quarter of the year.

Read More

Approval

The plan for the roll-out of the vaccine is still waiting for approval for the Pfizer BioNTech jab from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA’s top committee is expected to meet on Monday to make a recommendation. All signs are it will be favourable and the official EU green light is expected shortly afterwards, possibly December 23. There are several unknowns such as when all five proposed vaccines that Ireland hopes to get will be approved and how much supply will be available and when. The plan was delivered today by Prof Brian MacCraith of the High Level Task Force.

Transport

Pfizer then will transport the first vaccines to Ireland. Pfizer Ireland said today a shipment from Belgium could be dispatched within hours. It is still unclear how many doses will be sent here initially. HSE Paul Reid said it would be a limited amount at first and then increased.

It would mean that the first vaccinations could be offered to people in long-term care facilities who are over 65 before the end of December.

The main vaccinations will be in January.

Dispatch

Mobile community vaccination teams, employed by the HSE, will be sent out to nursing homes across the country with doses of the vaccine.

Some 26 nursing homes have already been earmarked. Residents will be able to get the vaccine on site. Much will depend on how much vaccine is available.

The vaccine must be kept at an ultra-low temperatures and will first be brought to a site in Citywest in Dublin before being sent to various long-term residential facilities.

Priority groups

Again, depending on availability, the vaccinations will then be carried out in hospital sites. That could be the conclusion of chapter one of the vaccination phase here.

It might be three months before more substantial supplies become available and it could move to the over-70s who are the next priority group.

Network

The vaccines will first be administered in long-term care facilities and large-scale healthcare sites like hospitals.

Depending on supply the delivery will move on to mass vaccinations centres in each region and later through GPs and pharmacists.

Registration

An online registration system is planned for when it moves into wider groups such as people in jobs that put them in contact with the public.

The HSE said it has finalised a deal with IBM and plans to have the system operational early next year. It will mean a person can register to get the vaccine and receive an appointment. They will be required to sign a consent form. Most of the vaccines will be administered in two doses, and recipients will be contacted again when the second dose is due.

Further vaccines

The EMA is due to meet in early January to assess the application for the Moderna vaccine so the expectation is that some supplies will be transported here during the month.

Supply chain

The Government has advance purchase agreements with five companies but just two have so far submitted applications for approval, Pfizer and Moderna. If all are approved more than 14 million doses will be transported here but the supply chain may be slow as the vaccines are manufactured so there could be weeks when there is no vaccine available.

Pregnant women

Pregnant women will be advised not to get the vaccine at this stage.

Reaction

The HPRA, Ireland medicines watchdog, said the chances of a reaction to the vaccine is very low when set against the one-in-40 chance of dying from Covid -19 or the 8,000 with the virus. The reactions are likely to be typical of common vaccines but the situation will be closely monitored.

Public information

An education campaign to inform people about the vaccine will be part of the roll-out with a strong reliance on doctors to answer people’s questions.

Review

The prioritisation for access to the vaccine might be changed depending on availability and also the forms of vaccine that are approved.

Read More

Online Editors