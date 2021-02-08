Snow and ice on the way as temperatures plummet to -3C

Snow will hit many areas over the coming days

Turn the heating up and prepare for snow, as Ireland is set to be wrapped in a polar blanket tonight and for much of this week.

Met Éireann has forecast showers of sleet and snow tonight with temperatures dropping to -3C.

The country will be see widespread “sharp frost and icy stretches”, forecasters said.

This wintry blast will be felt all the more thanks to fresh easterly winds, which will be strong in the southwest.

Tomorrow is set to be another cold, breezy day, with a scattering of sleet and snow showers throughout the day.

The east of the country is expected to see most of the snow with children there no doubt happy to take a break from homeschooling to build some snowmen.

The mercury will only creep up to 1C or 3C tomorrow and there will be an “added wind chill factor”, forecasters warned.

Yet more snow is expected to fall as the day progresses. And Met Éireann has also forecast widespread snow later in the week, along with sleet.

The Simon Communities is alerting the public to watch out for rough sleepers out in the elements.

The charity said a cold weather initiative is well underway to protect rough sleepers but it wants the public to help locate anyone still sleeping outside.

“If any member of the public is aware of (someone) sleeping out, if they contact their local authority or the Simon Community,” Wayne Stanley, from the charity, told RTÉ Radio 1.

Tuesday night will be very cold with “frost and icy stretches” and “scattered showers of sleet and snow confined to the east and northeast”.

Temperatures will drop to -4C to 0C with a light to moderate breeze.

Wednesday will be another cold but bright day and wintry showers will continue to envelope north Leinster and east Ulster.

Met Éireann said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow will gradually push into the southwest overnight.

“Very cold again with lowest temperatures of -3C to 1C, with widespread frost in moderate easterly winds.”

Thursday will be another cold day with rain, sleet and snow travelling north eastwards across Ireland.

This will lead to hazardous conditions and it will be breezy with southwesterly winds. Temperatures will sit at just 0C and up to 3C.

There will be snow in Leinster and Ulster on Thursday night, with outbreaks of rain in other parts of the country.

The lowest temperatures will be around -1C to 3C.

The forecast for Friday is currently uncertain but it is expected that north Leinster and Ulster will see more snow and sleet.

Temperatures again are expected to be bracing and will be around 1C to 5C in Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht.

Other areas may see temperatures reach 6C to 10C.

The cold grip is expected to loosen on Ireland at the weekend but rain is likely.

