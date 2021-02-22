Snails in spinach and insects crawling in rice: Food safety watchdog fields 2,772 complaints in one year

FSAI chief executive Pamela Byrne said increasing level of complaints shows consumers are "increasingly aware of their right to safe food".

CONTAMINATION of food with “foreign objects” such as insects, plastics and glass were “frequently” reported to the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) last year.

The FSAI received 2,772 complaints last year with more than one-third (34pc) relating to unfit food.

Some of the complaints included: sharp glass in soup and fried noodles, live insects crawling through rice, and snails turning up in a packet of spinach and a bag of frozen mixed fruits.

Small pieces of stone, moths and rodent droppings in food were also reported while hair was reportedly found in food items “several” times.

Another 30pc of complaints investigated by the FSAI related to poor hygiene standards, with customers reporting live mice evident in some premises while the smell of sewage in a food business was also reported to the food safety body.

A lack of personal hygiene among staff; instances of staff handling cash and then handling food without washing their hands, and food outlets having no hot water facilities for hand washing were also among complaints reported by consumers.

The number of complaints received was down last year on 2019 figures but the FSAI says this is largely due to food businesses being closed for long periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were 937 complaints filed for unfit food; 823 complaints on hygiene standards; 429 complaints on suspected food poisoning; 100 complaints on incorrect information on food labelling and 78 complaints on non-display of allergen information.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, our advice line has been a valuable resource for consumers who continued to contact us with complaints about food safety and hygiene in food businesses even with the Level 5 restrictions which resulted in the temporary closures of many food businesses.

“The consistently high number of complaints shows us that consumers are continuing to grow increasingly aware of their right to safe food, and also the food safety and hygiene standards which should be in place across all food businesses.

"We are urging food businesses to take advantage of the resources available on our website to ensure they are meeting their legal requirements.”

