Sligo teenager recorded songs for terminally ill mother before her death

A teenage girl recorded a series of songs as a tribute to her mother after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Cara Carleton (14) and her father made a trip to the Blue Room Studio in Grange, Co Sligo, to record the songs for her mother Sharon, shortly before Christmas.

In October, the family received the devastating news that Sharon was unlikely to survive until Christmas which prompted her husband Sean to surprise their daughter with a trip to the studio before she passed away.

Sharon Carleton (51) was diagnosed in 2018 and subsequently passed away last Monday.

Tragically, Sharon’s cancer diagnosis was confirmed just one day before her sister’s funeral, who also died from cancer.

Her daughter Cara’s poignant rendition of ‘Run’ by Snow Patrol has racked up almost 3,000 hits on YouTube.

Cara’s music has also been receiving massive praise online after being shared on social media by Vicky Phelan.

The CervicalCheck campaigner was a friend of Sharon’s and paid tribute to her on Twitter following her death, calling her “an amazing woman”.

Her father said that the Blue Room studio opened up especially for Cara to do the recording session.

“Cara has been singing for years just by herself and she took a few guitar lessons last year and I just thought it would be a good way to get her mind off things.

“There’s a recording studio here in Sligo and they were actually closing for Christmas and they opened up specifically for us to go in to let Cara record the songs so we’d have them before Sharon passed away,” he explained.

Sean said that the professionally recorded songs lifted Sharon’s spirits while she was being cared for at the North West Hospice.

“We were able to go in and visit her so after we recorded them I brought them in with an iPad and sat with her and let her watch them and she loved them, she thought they were amazing.

“She was so proud of her,” he added.

Sharon was also a singer who was a member of the choir in Sligo Cathedral and Cara and her brother often watched their mother perform.

“I would have been bringing the kids to the cathedral since they were a young age and we would always be listening to Sharon singing and doing the solos so she was a big influence on Cara’s singing,” Sean explained.

