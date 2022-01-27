Sligo B. Braun site to close with 80 jobs lost

Medical device company B. Braun is to close a manufacturing site at Collooney, Co Sligo, resulting in the loss of approximately 80 jobs.

The site will be wound down on a phased basis over the next 18 months and will affect more than 80 employees at the site which manufactured wound care products.

The company said the decision was made as the plant was not “viable any longer”.

“Today, we regrettably had to inform employees at our wound care manufacturing site in Collooney, Co. Sligo, a facility that manufactures wound care products for international markets, of a proposal to close the site in a phased manner over the next 1.5 years. This proposal affects circa 80 employees.

“The proposed closure is necessary because the volume of production available to the site is too low to make the plant viable any longer. Having exhausted a number of alternative approaches there is no feasible means of increasing production volumes to operate at even a break-even level let alone a level that utilises its full capacity,” B. Braun said in a statement.

The company stressed that no other facilities in Ireland would be affected by the closure and it will retain in Sligo a specialist Global R&D Unit focused on wound care.

A spokesperson said the company, which has operated in Ireland for more than 40 years, regrets “the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Collooney, many of whom have worked with us for a long time”.

“We understand the impact of this proposal on our employees, their families, and the local region and will do our best to support our colleagues and minimise the impact where we can”.