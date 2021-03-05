| 3°C Dublin

Slavery and empire: Irish universities delve into their colonial past

Trinity College is set to decide whether to drop the name of the philosopher George Berkeley from its library, because of his links to slavery. But what is the imperial legacy of our universities?

Professor Finola O'Kane Crimmins pictured in the grounds of UCD in front of the former La Touche home for Review. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand

Gabrielle Monaghan

When the TV adaptation of the novel Normal People began airing during the first Covid-19 lockdown, a nation of viewers confined to their homes was gripped by the relationship between the posh Marianne and working-class boy Connell.

As the two protagonists progress from their secondary school in the west of Ireland to Trinity College Dublin, their positions in the social hierarchy are upended: Marianne, a social outcast at her old school, slots in easily to the university’s social life while Connell struggles to gel with his new privileged peers.

Trinity alumni may have spotted Paul Mescal’s Connell studying at the Berkeley Library, the brutalist building that served as one of a slew of filming locations at the university. When the library was built in the 1960s, it was named after George Berkeley. One of the most hallowed names associated with Trinity, Berkeley is not only a famous 18th-century philosopher — known for pioneering the notion that objects exist only through being perceived — but he also purchased four slaves to work on his Rhode Island plantation.

