Slavery and empire: Irish universities delve into their colonial past

When the TV adaptation of the novel Normal People began airing during the first Covid-19 lockdown, a nation of viewers confined to their homes was gripped by the relationship between the posh Marianne and working-class boy Connell.

As the two protagonists progress from their secondary school in the west of Ireland to Trinity College Dublin, their positions in the social hierarchy are upended: Marianne, a social outcast at her old school, slots in easily to the university’s social life while Connell struggles to gel with his new privileged peers.

Trinity alumni may have spotted Paul Mescal’s Connell studying at the Berkeley Library, the brutalist building that served as one of a slew of filming locations at the university. When the library was built in the 1960s, it was named after George Berkeley. One of the most hallowed names associated with Trinity, Berkeley is not only a famous 18th-century philosopher — known for pioneering the notion that objects exist only through being perceived — but he also purchased four slaves to work on his Rhode Island plantation.

Indeed, Berkeley’s name may be removed from the Trinity library pending the outcome of the college’s two-year examination into its links with slavery and the British empire. Patrick Prendergast, Trinity’s provost, said when announced the university’s Colonial Legacies project last month, that the interrogation of its history was sparked off by “debates that arose from the Black Lives Matter movement”.

Trinity will research legacy issues such as how it redeveloped its curriculum to educate colonial civil servants and exported colonial ideologies to the rest of the British empire.

It will also look at connections between college departments and imperial activities in India, Africa and East Asia, as well has how its academic, librarians and other staff sourced precious manuscripts in Asia and zoological, botanical and anatomical specimens that form the backbone of its teaching collections. “We will have to ask ourselves what to do with those,” Prendergast has said.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Trinity supplied the empire with doctors, scholars, engineers and scientists, and created roles such as professors of Sanskrit for the civil service in India during British rule, says Patrick Walsh, an assistant professor of 18th-century Irish history who is leading Trinity’s Colonial Legacies Project with colleague Ciarán O’Neill.

He says: “The Trinity engineering department was involved in the 19th-century in surveying India. It also educated military officers. These graduates brought back huge fortunes from India and one thing we want to investigate is whether any of these graduates left money to Trinity.”

Trinity’s investigation of its past comes amid ongoing disputes over racial and imperial representations in the UK and the US, including the statue of 19th-century imperialist Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College, Oxford. Last June saw the toppling of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston from his plinth into Bristol Harbour, spurred on by a revival of Black Lives Matter protests after the murder in May of George Floyd, a black man who died after being handcuffed and then pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee.

Universities in the UK and the United States have faced scrutiny over whether they benefited from slavery. In April 2019, the University of Cambridge began a two-year investigation into its own historical links with slavery and how it might have gained financially, while the University of Glasgow set up a centre for the study of slavery after it found that it had received donations in the 18th century and 19th century that had been derived from slave trade profits.

Harvard, Brown, Princeton, Yale and Duke are among schools that have addressed their links to slavery and racism. Harvard removed the word “master” from its academic titles because of echoes of slavery and its law school changed its official seal because it included the crest of a slave trader. Georgetown University, meanwhile, renamed buildings that had honoured school presidents who oversaw the sale of slaves from church-affiliated plantations in Maryland.

Walsh says: “The BLM movement gave us an impetus to do (this project) now. It was what we were hearing from students in our department and from students who were getting in touch with the administrative centre of the college and through student representatives.

“Student diversity has been increasing all the time and that is something we are also aware of — the student population is not what it was 10 or 20 years ago. We are bringing in students... from all over the world, and we need to be understanding of the way we approach things and bring different perspectives.

“It’s also a trend with Irish historians to consider a more nuanced view of Ireland and the empire. That feeds into a wider societal debate about what this colonial history means and how we address it.”

In recent weeks, the national debate about Ireland’s post-colonial status has refocused towards examining how Ireland wasn’t just a victim of the British empire but often complicit in it — from the Irishmen who fought for the empire, to the merchants who fed it, to the Irish slave-owners. Last month, President Michael D Higgins wrote in The Guardian about a “feigned amnesia” around “uncomfortable” parts of Anglo-Irish history would not help create a better future.

Speaking later at the second of his Machnamh gatherings exploring the decade of centenaries, Higgins said: “We also must acknowledge that the British found willing agents of empire among the native Irish from the earliest days of conquest. While many were drawn through economic necessity, it cannot be denied, that both at home in Ireland, and throughout the expanding empire, some Irishmen became even enthusiastic accomplices to the excesses, cruelty and hubris of colonialism.”

As part of its research, Trinity will also examine how the college, founded in 1592 as part of the colonisation of Ireland, was funded and maintained for much of its history from the profits and rents from land confiscated from the native Irish during the 17th century. It owned 195,000 acres of land, most of it in the west of Ireland, Walsh says.

“We think Trinity stands out from other institutions both here in Ireland and in Britain in that it has a colonial aspect to its domestic history — it’s in the land, in its elite class, and in its training.

“We also want to investigate the activities of Trinity scientists during the 19th century and the type of practices they employed in the west of Ireland, such as phrenology. We’ve seen images of Trinity scientists working on Inishbofin and measuring the heads of Irish peasants. It’s very striking that the colonial attitudes one associated with the rest of the empire were also being practised at home.”

Trinity said the attention drawn to Berkeley’s history prompted it to examine whether there are any other connections to the slave trade, financial or otherwise. Berkeley, who studied and lectured at Trinity and later became an Anglican Bishop of Cloyne, baptised the four slaves he purchased for his Rhode Island plantation and gave all four his own surname. On his departure from America, he sold the slaves and donated the profits and the plantation to Yale, making him one of Yale’s first big benefactors. In the 1930s, Yale named a residential college after Berkeley.

Clare Moriarty, a postdoctoral fellow at Trinity’s philosophy department whose research focuses on early modern philosophy and mathematics, was in the last year of her PhD before she stumbled across Berkeley’s views on the “native Irish”. In his work The Querist, a book of pointed questions published in three parts from 1735 to 1737, Berkeley asks “whether our old native Irish are not the most indolent and supine people in Christendom?” and “whether all sturdy beggars should not be seized and made slaves to the public for a certain term of years?” He also suggests Ireland follow the Dutch by placing children as young as four in workhouses to earn their own living.

When Moriarty came across these views, there was “a certain humiliation when you are travelling around promoting the ideas of a person who would have wanted to send your kids to a labour camp. I understand it’s damaging for a learner to being reminded that a person whose ideas you are studying doesn’t think you worthy of an education. That’s why it’s important to tell students this person had dodgy views; if they do want to read more broadly about their ideas, we owe them a warning and a disclaimer on what those views were.”

However, Michael McDowell, an independent senator, senior counsel and an adjunct professor at the UCD Sutherland School of Law, believes Trinity cannot “alter its history and “shouldn’t bother trying”.

McDowell was a leading voice in a campaign to reinstate four bronze statues to plinths outside the Shelbourne Hotel after the hotel removed the statues in the mistaken belief two of the figures represented Nubian slaves rather than two Nubian princesses. The senator posted a photo of himself on Twitter beside the statues when they were returned to their positions in December.

“It is doubtful whether there is much value in any attempt by historic institutions such as TCD (in) re-evaluating their parts in historical oppression such as plantation, penal laws, colonialism, imperialism or discrimination,” says McDowell. “All these elements are woven into the fabric of TCD. Reparation, atonement and/or apology is simply impossible and rather absurd at this juncture. TCD is what it is — not what it once was. It is changing. It is a great academical institution. If it makes Trinity feel better about itself to dump Berkeley out of its history, they can choose to do so.

“Have they nothing better to do — such as pursuing excellence in the democratic Ireland of today? They can and should choose their future, but they can’t alter their history and shouldn’t bother trying.”

Trinity may be Ireland’s oldest university, but it’s not the only one inquiring into the dubious aspects of its past. University College Cork, set up as a Queen’s College alongside its counterparts in Galway and Belfast, said Jay Roszman, a history lecturer who teaches a module on Ireland and the empire in the 19th century, is “in the early stages of establishing a network of scholars interested in exploring the legacies of imperialism in the former Queen’s Colleges — in particular assessing the role that UCC/QUB/NUIG played in training civil servants for an imperial career, as well as the ways that the Irish universities operated as a space to challenge imperialism after Irish independence”.

After Ireland gained independence, a life-size statue of Queen Victoria that had been erected at UCC in 1849 was removed and then buried in the college’s President’s Garden. It was exhumed in 1995 for an exhibition and is still displayed in the college’s staff common room.

Finola O’Kane-Crimmins, a professor of architecture at University College Dublin, co-editor of a new book called Ireland, Slavery and the Caribbean; Interdisciplinary Perspectives and sits on the advisory board of the Colonial Legacies project, points out that “many beautiful landscapes and houses we enjoy today were partly funded by streams of income coming back to the country (from plantations) for hundreds of years”.

This includes Belfield, the south Dublin site that UCD moved its main campus to in the 1960s, research by O’Kane-Crimmins shows. That research, published in a book she co-wrote last year to mark UCD’s 50th anniversary at Belfield, indicates that Belfield House — now home to the Clinton Institute for American Studies — was taken over in the early 19th century by the La Touches, one of Dublin’s leading mercantile and banking families.

With the Lynch family, the La Touches jointly owned Jamaican sugar plantations that employed hundreds of slaves by 1817, and Belfield House was likely inspired by the name of part of the Jamaican site owned by Lynches. The first recorded mention of Belfield House, in 1815, shows it as the residence of James Digges La Touche. After slavery was abolished, the Digges La Touche family received a combined total of £6,815, 19 shillings and 17 pence in compensation — the fifth largest slavery compensation payout in Dublin.

“It’s important for students and staff and international partners that we (UCD) acknowledge that Ireland — like all European countries — benefited from slavery,” O’Kane-Crimmins says.

