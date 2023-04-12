Slashing of Vat rate on solar panels leads to increased fears of delays and price gouging

Homeowners warned of ‘cowboy’ installers who could use Government incentive to hike prices

Around 50,000 Irish homeowners have now had solar panels installed. File photo

The move to slash Vat on solar panels will simply allow some “cowboy” installers to hike their prices, an energy expert has said.

There are also concerns of mass cancellations by homeowners due to have panels installed before May 1.

This is expected to create a huge backlog as people try to reschedule work until after that date.

The Government this week agreed to set a zero rate of Vat on the supply and installation of the panels in a bid to encourage the take-up of the eco-friendly technology.

There has been a significant increase in the number of homeowners having solar panels installed as energy prices have doubled.

Around 50,000 homeowners now have the panels, with a third of these put in place in the last year.

The zero rate of Vat is set to be implemented from May 1, and should reduce the typical cost of installing solar panels from €9,000 to €8,000, the Government said.

However, there are now fears that some installers will use the reduction in the Vat rate from 13.5pc to zero to hike their prices.

Prices of installations have already risen by 20pc in the past year, according to energy researcher at University College Cork, Dr Paul Deane.

He said there was massive demand from homeowners for panels, and there is now a risk of further price rises due to the Vat reduction.

“Will prices rise? That will happen, and there is no way around it. There are a few cowboys out there,” said Dr Deane.

He advised anyone considering getting solar panels to get three quotes before committing to have any work done.

Additionally, he said people should only use a reputable installer who is registered with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), and not to be in any rush to have the work done.

There is massive demand for panels, putting pressure on prices and encouraging some operators to do the work even though they are not certified to carry it out, he said.

There are 233 installers registered with the SEAI, according to the chief executive of the Irish Solar Energy Association, Conall Bolger.

Asked if prices will now rise, Mr Bolger said: “We would expect most players to pass the Vat cut through.”

He said panel installation costs have gone up in the last year.

This is due to massive demand, supply-chain disruption due to Covid, and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many homeowners due to have panels installed soon are now likely to delay the work until after May.

Pinergy Solar Electric said it will apply a 13.5pc cut to the cost of installation with immediate effect.

However, there are fears installers will delay issuing invoices dated from after May 1 for work carried out in the next three weeks. This is something Revenue may clamp down on.

A spokesperson for Finance Minister Michael McGrath insisted the Vat-reduction measure was coming into operation as fast as possible.

If the minister waited until the Finance Bill passes through the Oireachtas and is signed into law – which is expected in mid-May – the measure would not come into effect until July 1, the spokesperson said.

The zero rate is on the supply and installation of solar panels.