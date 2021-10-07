Sláintecare: Who’s who in the body tasked with improving the health service?

25/8/2009. Tom Keane. Prof Tom Keane chair and head of radiation oncology at the University of British Columbia in Canada is pictured at the Livestrong global cancer sumit at the RDS Dublin. Picture James Horan/Photocall Ireland

Sláintecare has suddenly become a soap opera with dramatic exits and intrigue about insider resistance.

The drama has pushed the plan to make our health service fairer and more efficient into the daily headlines.

Silently, on the sidelines, are the hundreds of thousands of people waiting for care, many in pain, distress and in need of life-saving treatment.

It should not have come to this.

So, in Sláintecare, who's who?

(1) Robert Watt, Secretary General, Department of Health

Robert Watt came to the Department of Health earlier this year in a blaze of publicity about his salary which increased to €292,000 from his previous wage as head of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. He had his first public outing in his new role at the Oireachtas health committee yesterday.





Expand Close Secretary general at the Department of Health Robert Watt / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Secretary general at the Department of Health Robert Watt

We learned he knew of the decision of Sláintecare executive director Laura Magahy to resign but did not tell Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. He said "Laura said she was going to move on. I said fine." He did not mention this major development to the minister because she said she wanted to tell him herself, he said.





Read More

Mr Watt will take on much of Ms Magahy's management as co-chair of a new board overseeing the plan. The Sláintecare suite in his department will be dismantled and the work will be spread out among his civil servants. His department has poor levels of communication so he may lose the trust of the public. He said he supports the break-up of the HSE into six regional authorities and also the removal of private practice from public hospitals. He did not say how he will achieve either. He suggested a timeline of 2023 to start the HSE overhaul so there does not appear to any great rush.

(2) Laura Magahy

Laura Magahy is serving out her notice in the Department of Health having dramatically resigned as executive director. We know she expressed frustration at the pace of progress around the HSE breakup, the roll-out of technology to speed up efficiencies and waiting lists.

Expand Close Laura Magahy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Magahy

Ms Magahy was a leading light in Ireland's Celtic Tiger years. She headed up the €1bn urban renewal of Temple Bar in Dublin and was a key figure in the ill-fated 'Bertie Bowl', the dream of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to build a sports campus in Abbotstown. Much of the work of Sláintecare since her appointment surrounded laying foundations which are necessary but not very newsy. But clearly she was impatient for more progress.

(2) Prof Tom Keane

Prof Tom Keane, is the Dublin-born consultant radiation oncologist who moved to his beloved Canada in 1995. He was the chairman of the Sláintecare Advisory Council and was regarded a great catch. He was the ‘cancer tsar’ responsible for reorganising our cancer services into eight hospitals from 2006 and 2007. His no-nonsense style was revealed in 2009 when he accused the HSE of trying to strangle his cancer revamp at birth. He wanted to secure a cancer budget and described the failure to do so as intolerable.

More than a decade on, he lost none of his ability get to the heart of the matter. In 2019 he told a Dublin conference that access to publicly funded healthcare for those without health insurance was a disgrace .He said Sláintecare needed financial investment, political support and medical, societal and political focus. He warned: "Beware of endless talk." In his Sláintecare resigation email he said the requirements to implement Sláintecare are "seriously lacking". His final service to Ireland may yet be appearing before the Oireachtas health committee and giving his insightful analysis of what is lacking and where the way forward lies.

(3) Paul Reid

Head of the HSE, Paul Reid is now a pivotal figure in the transformation of the body. We learned from Health Minister Mr Donnelly that Mr Reid asked that the breakup of the HSE be paused because of the pandemic. He has recently said he is in favour of four regional authorities but previous comments might indicate he is not entirely convinced. Unfortunately, there never seems to be a right time when it comes to the HSE.

Expand Close Paul Reid / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Reid

In its early days, its performance was put down to teething problems, then the recession was blamed and of late it was the pandemic and cyber attack. He will now co-chair a new board with Robert Watt, with whom he previously worked, to drive Sláintecare. Mr Reid was appointed on a salary of €370,136 to transform the health service. He may find that a much tougher task than managing the pandemic.

(4) Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly said he is fully behind the HSE break-up and the removal of private practice from public hospitals. He points to the latest Sláintecare progress report showing 109 of 112 targets on track. Unfortunately the ones that are behind are the most controversial such as the HSE revamp and waiting lists. His performance as minister will not be judged on the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines but on how well he delivers on the pressing and urgent issues of getting people the care they need.

Expand Close Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

He is the only oversight left to judge how well Sláintecare is being delivered after he decided to dispense with Prof Keane's implementation group which led to a string of resignations by frustrated members in recent weeks and months.

(5) Civil servants and health managers

We don't know their names and may never see them in person but Department of Health civil servants and HSE managers can be the key to the success or failure of Sláintecare. The "internal resistance" to reform which has been referred to must have some foundation.

If they do not cooperate with the changes, even if it means uncomfortable decisions that will impact themselves and colleagues, the game is lost. As Mr Donnelly said any loss, even perceived, can lead to people feeling threatened. Civil servants in the Department of Health will be given responsibility for workings of Sláintecare. They have reclaimed "ownership" as the Sláintecare suite, not far from Mr Donnelly's office, is shut down. Do they have the skill mix, the drive and capacity to shake up a dysfunctional system?