Sky news presenter Kay Burley to be off-air for six months after birthday celebration breached Covid restrictions

Sky News presenter Kay Burley will be off air for six months after breaching coronavirus restrictions while celebrating her 60th birthday on Saturday in London.

An internal inquiry by Sky News has concluded that political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid, who also attended the event, will be off air for three months.

“All those involved regret the incident and have apologised,” reads a statement from Sky.

“Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed.”

Read More

Ms Burley previously said that she celebrated her birthday at a “Covid-compliant” restaurant on Saturday and afterwards “popped into another” venue to use the bathroom.

The gathering was reportedly in London, which is under Tier 2 restrictions.

Writing on social media, she apologised for her “error of judgement”.

“I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

“I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

Burley, who presents a daily breakfast show on Sky News, has grilled politicians on lockdown throughout the pandemic.

In May, she questioned cabinet minister Michael Gove on the controversy over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle.

She was not on air on Tuesday, and the show was instead presented by Sarah Hewson.

In a statement on Twitter this afternoon, the broadcaster said that she made a "big mistake" and that everybody has a "duty to stick firmly by the rules".

"It doesn't matter that I thought I was covid-compliant at a recent social event. The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.

"Some dear friends and colleagues - some of the most talented and committed professionals in our business - have been pulled into this episode and I regret this enormously," she said.

She said that she is one of the longest-serving presenters on the channel and looks forward to working with it in the future.

"No one is prouder of our channel's reputation, the professionals on our team, and the impact we make.

"I look forward to being able to continue my 32 year career with Sky when I return."

- with additional reporting from Press Association

Read More

Online Editors