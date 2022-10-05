Sixty patients admitted to hospital with Covid daily as winter surge looms

An average of 60 people with Covid-19 are being admitted to hospital daily in the last week with 405 patients now with the virus, newly appointed chief medical officer Dr Breda Smith said today.

She is urging people eligible for a Covid vaccine to get the jab amid the increase in the circulation of the virus.

She said 405 confirmed patients with Covid are in hospital this morning ,an increase of 23pc from 329 cases last week and 74pc from the 233 cases on September 14.

“We have seen an average of 60 new Covid-19 hospitalisations per day observed in the last seven days.

"Not all Covid-19 cases in hospital have been admitted due to their infection, but every additional Covid-19 positive patient adds to the strain on our hospital system as we enter what is expected to be an extremely busy period.

“As of September 27, around 70pc of cases hospitalised for Covid-19 were aged 65 years and older, and of these, more than one in four had not completed their primary Covid-19 vaccine course and approximately two in five had not yet received any booster vaccine.

“The scientific data tells us that the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines wanes over time, it is important to keep up to date with your vaccine schedule and make sure to receive a booster dose as soon as you are eligible. “

She said Covid-19 boosters and flu vaccines are now available and this is a great opportunity to top-up the protection Covid-19 vaccines offer while also receiving protection from the flu virus.

“Flu and Covid-19 vaccines are available from participating GPs and pharmacies and can be given at the same time. If you have not yet received a primary dose of Covid-19 vaccine, you can arrange to do so while also getting your flu vaccine.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 it is important that you self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved. Please, do not attend any social events.”