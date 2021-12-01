Six major Irish pantos offer public safety vow amid Covid-19 concerns

Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages and Johnny Ward as Jafar in Aladdin which runs at the National Stadium. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

SIX of Ireland's largest Christmas pantomimes have taken the extraordinary step of issuing a statement of public assurance over the safety of their live shows - and appealed for patrons to support live entertainment over the festive season.

Irish Panto Producers issued the assurance amid mounting concern at the public reaction to the recent surge in Covid-19 case numbers and the potential threat posed by the new Omicron virus variant.

A number of community pantomimes including that of Dungarvan in Waterford have cancelled their Christmas productions amid renewed Covid-19 concerns.

Fears have mounted that any surge in public concern could result in booking cancellations for major Irish pantos - none of which could be staged last December and January.

Some panto productions now about to open have been in preparation for 10 months - with the festive shows worth almost €10m to the Irish live entertainment sector.

On average, almost 350,000 people attend panto productions each year - with 1,000 live entertainment and support jobs supported as a result.

Six of Ireland’s largest panto producers and promoters have come together to assure parents and audiences of the safety measures in place with regard to their upcoming live shows this Christmas.

The six - including The Olympia, National Stadium, The Helix, University Concert Hall Limerick, The Everyman Palace and Cork Opera House - were brought together to offer public reassurance by Eibhlín Gleeson, chief executive of Cork Opera House.

Some pantos have already opened while the majority are due to open within the next seven days.

“We have put every measure in place to ensure the safety of all patrons who attend panto," Ms Gleeson said.

"We care deeply about the safety of our patrons and very much understand that we have a responsibility to the people who attend our shows - this is something that we take very seriously.

"To this end, some of the measures we will take include checking vaccination certs and IDs at the door, following the regulations set out for the hospitality industry in our bars and social areas, together with safely managing the flow of patrons throughout our venues.”

Throughout all performances, patrons are asked to wear face masks.

The Helix producer, Michael Brady, said live entertainment can be protected if everyone from organisers to patrons play their part.

"We know we can deliver a wonderful experience for the people of Ireland, but we need your help to do so. Mask wearing is one small way of making sure everyone gets to enjoy the panto in a safe place," he said.

"Our casts and crews are remaining vigilant, antigen testing is being carried out on a regular basis in addition to mask wearing, social distancing and they continue to limit social interactions so that they can continue to work; so for the audience to support that by also wearing masks - that will most certainly help."

Ms Gleeson said panto season is critical for so many venues.

“Panto is a special time for everybody and considering what our society has been through. We have collectively put our hearts and souls into making this year’s shows more special than ever. We want people to know that we are open for business and that we have implemented every safety procedure to ensure that it’s a safe place.

"Now, more than ever, we need the support of our patrons. In turn, we will deliver a very special event for you, your family and your friends to enjoy this Christmas.

"Panto is the backbone of the theatre industry and in many cases, the revenue earned from panto is what helps to keep venues, producers and artists going throughout the remainder of the year."

"Our entire cast and crew cannot wait to get back in front of a live audience," explained Karl Broderick, producer of Aladdin with Alan Hughes at The National Stadium.

"Panto has become a huge part of Christmas for many families and we are delighted that nobody has to be disappointed. The safety of our fans, cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and all safety measures are in place. We're ready, now all we need is you".

The appeal came as the Government urged people to reduce their social interactions given the surge in Covid-19 case numbers over the past fortnight – and the emergence of the new Omicron variant from South Africa.

Hundreds of office Christmas parties have been cancelled in light of Government statements.

Some hospitality officials warned they have seen 90pc of their traditional Christmas business wiped out over the past fortnight.

