Six firefighters to take on Ireland’s highest mountain in full equipment to help fund surgery for a young Dublin girl

Six brave firefighters will take on Ireland’s highest mountain in full equipment tomorrow to help fund a much needed surgery in the US for a young Dublin girl.

Three-year-old Sienna Clare was born with a rare condition known as diaplegia cerebral palsy which effects her motor functions and overall quality of life.

A life changing surgery for Sienna is available at a specialist medical facility in St Louis with the overall cost of the treatment around €120,000.

Earlier this year her family launched the fundraiser ‘Sienna’s Steps’ to help reach the target, and they have already raised €115,000 date.

Now six members of the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) will take on Carrauntoohil in Kerry tomorrow in the hope of pushing the fundraiser past the €120,000 target.

The fire fighters will brave Ireland’s highest mountain peak wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and breathing apparatuses all in aid of Sienna’s Steps.

The mountain is over 1,000 in height and is a challenge for even the most experienced hikers without the additional fire fighting equipment.

Since March the family, who live in Clonee, have organised a range of events to raise much needed funds for the surgery, and will continue to do so.

In the past months local children and their local GAA club have been involved in fundraising, while the Dublin Fire Brigade have also taken part.

The challenges included a team from the DFB completing the 2x4x24 challenge- running or walking for 2 miles every four hours over a 24-hour period.

The campaign had also been supported by Dublin All-Ireland winning footballer Johnny Cooper.

Posting a video message in his Instagram page he said gave a shout out to the men and women of the DFB for taking part in the challenge for Sienna’s life-changing surgery.

The surgery, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), is an operation used to reduce muscle stiffness in some children with cerebral palsy.

Sienna’s mother Lesley Anne previously said the particular surgery required isn’t currently available here with rehabilitation alone costing around €80,000.

“In Ireland they don’t have the type of surgery and we maintain her condition through physiotherapy and also aiding her condition with wheelchair and walkers.

“We did a lot of research into long-term treatment and realised so many children like Sienna travelled to America.”

They are now appealing for people to help their fundraising campaign and raise the money needed to help Sienna

Anyone who would like to donate to Sienna’s steps can do so at https://ie.gofundme.com/f/siennas-steps?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer