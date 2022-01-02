Six dead following weekend of carnage on the roads

Julie Ann Kehoe who died in a road collision on New Year's Eve

SIX people lost their lives in a weekend of carnage on the roads which began with a horrific collision where three people died.

It was a grim start to the New Year, with the deaths hitting communities across the country.

A man in his 50s died at Cork University Hospital today after being seriously injured in a collision between a car and the motorcycle he was driving on the N24 at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary, on December, 28. He has not been named however gardaí have tonight urged anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

Meanwhile Josh Boyd (19) was named locally as the victim of a single vehicle accident on New Year’s Day.

The motorcycle he was driving collided with a lamp just before 3pm on the Silloge Road in Ballymun, north Dublin.

He was soon to become a father. In a post on social media on St Stephen’s Day, he wrote ”couldn’t wait to meet my boy, not long to go now”.

Another young man lost his life in a single vehicle car crash in Co Longford just hours earlier on New Year’s Day. Ciaran McDonnell, aged in his early 20s, from Longford town died when the car he was driving left the road between Granard and Balinalee (R194) at Clonfin and became partially submerged in water at around 11am.

His heartbroken brother Shane told of how he had been left “broken” by the loss of his younger sibling.

“I love you with all of my heart,” he wrote in an emotional tribute. “You were my best friend. I’ll never forget you.

"I’m broken without you brother.”

Miraculously, three young children including a three-week-old baby survived the horror crash in Co Meath on New Year’s Eve which killed three adults.

Their young mother who died, Julie Ann Kehoe, was remembered as “such a lovely, bubbly little lady”.

Gorey Fianna Fáil Councillor Donal Kenny said the local community is in mourning after care worker Ms Kehoe (29) from Craanford, Co Wexford, died upon arrival at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The car she was driving was involved in a collision with another car on the M3 slip road on the N52, at Lloyds, Kells, Co Meath, at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Her baby daughter and another daughter aged under one survived with “just scratches” while her 12-year-old son suffered a broken pelvis, but is making a good recovery in hospital, according to Mr Kenny.

He said Ms Kehoe was due to get married this year and was building a new home in Co Cavan with her partner.

Tributes have also been paid to Saoirse Corrigan (21) from Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, and Shane Gilchrist, (23) also from Castlepollard, Co Westmeath - who died in the same collision.

The couple were described as “beautiful souls” in tributes from their hurling, camogie and gaelic football clubs.