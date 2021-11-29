The Scottish Government said that four of the Covid-19 Omicron variant cases identified in the country are in the Lanarkshire area, with two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

This follows two cases of the new variant, believed to be highly transmissible, being identified in England in recent days.

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant. All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

“This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks.

“There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant. Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

“Until more is known we must be cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.”

Israel, Japan and Morocco have moved to ban entry for all travellers for at least two weeks in an attempt to mitigate against Omicron, which has been identified in many countries across the globe in recent days. Morocco will not even permit entry to Moroccan citizens as a means of infection control.

Health officials will meet the leaders of the three Government parties later today to discuss the emergence of the variant in recent days and the implications for Ireland.

Additional reporting: Press Association



